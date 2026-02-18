Billy Currington And Kip Moore Announce 2026 Live In Concert Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Mercury Nashville

Billy Currington has announced the 2026 Live In Concert Tour, a 16-city tour co-starring Kip Moore. The run begins on June 5 at the Hinckley Amphitheater in Hinckley, Minnesota.

From there, Currington and Moore will travel to cities like Milwaukee, New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, and Charlotte, before wrapping up the run on September 12 in Richmond, Virginia at the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfrontmaking.

This isn’t the first time the country icons linked up for a tour. Last year they united in support of Kip Moore’s Solitary Tracks, which was released in February of 2025. Their 2025 tour featured 16 stops in major cities across the US.

The 2026 iteration of their road show follows the release of Currington’s latest album, King Of The World, which arrived last October. Currington co-wrote multiple tracks on King of the World alongside legendary songwriters like Dean Dillon and Scotty Emerick with additional contributions from Corey Crowder, Johnny Clawson, Ben Hayslip, and others.

Produced by Carson Chamberlain, the 10-track project served as Currington’s seventh studio album and arrived after 2021’s Intuition, which explored ’80s synth-pop, dance music, and R&B. The reunion with Chamberlain was 10 years in the making. In an interview with Country Now, he explained how a chance reunion in Nashville led to the collaboration. “That’s how it really got started and we just love the process of being back together so much and we decided, yeah, let’s finish this thing. So we made the whole album. It took us three years to find time to get together and all that, but here we are three years later putting it out,” Currington explained.

Currington also spoke with the publication about the nostalgic lens through which he viewed the album. “I feel like King of the World is a way to just, it ended up back to my roots in some way where I kind of first started working with the same producer, same engineer that I did on the first five albums that I ever got to make from Mercury Records,” he explained. “I don’t know, it just feels nostalgic in some way, just back in time and loving every minute of it. It feels like we’ve never even got off track in any way.”

Buy Billy Currington’s King of the World on vinyl here.