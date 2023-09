Billy Currington - Photo: Courtesy of Rob Persaud

Country hitmaker Billy Currington has released the brand new “Anchor Man,” a new ode to escapism that follows “City Don’t,” which arrived in June.

The new song is written by Paul Overstreet and Scotty Emerick and produced by Carson Chamberlain, with lyrics including: “Ain’t no bad news, only good views, the sky and the water are the only blues.” Taste of Country’s review says that the “laid-back tune invites listeners to trade their ‘bad news’ and problems for ‘salt air and freedom…’ It opens with simple acoustic guitar figures as Currington begins painting a picture of the personified ‘Anchor Man’ and the happiness being by the coast brings.”

Billy Currington - Anchor Man (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Whiskey Riff noted that “City Don’t” “sounds like backroad driving with the windows down,” while Billboard noted Currington’s “welcome return to a more traditional-leaning country sound.” Country Now said of the song that “Currington highlights all the best parts of small-town living.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Currington’s current tour arrives at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton, FL on Friday (8), followed by a show at The Sound in Clearwater, also in Florida, on Saturday. Further shows are booked through the rest of September, with full details at his website. Guests include Jessie James Decker and the Eli Young Band.

The star’s most recent album was 2021’s Intuition, the latest in a discography dating back to his self-titled 2003 debut set. He has racked up 12 No.1 country singles, including the quadruple platinum “People Are Crazy” and two more that have been certified triple platinum, “Good Directions” and “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right.” Listen to, and read about, the best Currington songs here.

Currington also teamed up with his friend Decker last fall on the duet “I Still Love You,” which she described as “by far the greatest most beautiful song I’ve ever put out in my entire career.” They had earlier collaborated on “Good Night” for Currington’s 2015 album, Summer Forever.

Buy or stream Billy Currington’s “Anchor Man.”