BLACKPINK’s Jisoo To Release Debut Solo Single This Month

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo – Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has announced the release date for her debut solo single, with the project set to arrive this month.

The singer will be the last of the four members to share a solo release. Jennie was the first to do so with “Solo” in 2018, followed by Rosé’s two-track single “R” in 2021. Six months later, rapper Lisa shared her solo release “LALISA.”

Although the title and tracklist for Jisoo’s solo single are yet to be announced, the release date has been shared alongside a teaser image. The single will arrive on March 31, as confirmed in a poster shared on social media.

The poster shows a red dress strewn on a field of green grass, with the singer’s name, the release date and “Coming soon” written above.

The announcement follows BLACKPINK’s label YG Entertainment confirming last month that a music video for the release had been filmed, with the visuals having the “highest” production cost of all BLACKPINK videos to date.

Last month, BLACKPINK’s Rosé shared a solo cover of Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” to mark her 26th birthday. “[My] cover of the sweetest song, Until I Found You is out now on Youtube,” Rosé wrote on Instagram. “[Many] thanks to everyone for congratulating me on turning 26 ! I love you all so much mwahh.”

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently in the middle of its BORN PINK world tour. It will next perform in Bangkok tomorrow (March 7) before continuing across Asia and the Middle East. Next month, the tour will head to Mexico, followed by further stops across Asia and Australia.

In April, the girl group will also return to the US to headline this year’s Coachella festival. BLACKPINK will be the first K-pop act to top the bill at the Californian event and will join Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean as the final acts on the main stage each night.

