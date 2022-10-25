Blink-182, Jimmy Eat World, And More Set For Adjacent Music Festival

Blink-182 - Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Live Nation’s new Adjacent Music Festival is heading to Atlantic City Beach on Memorial Day Weekend (May 27 and 28) with over 40 bands across three stages. The festival will be held ocean-side on the beach, next to the boardwalk.

The headliners are Blink-182 and Paramore, and the lineup also features Turnstile, Jimmy Eat World, Japanese Breakfast, Coheed & Cambria, Bleachers, The Front Bottoms, IDLES, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Beach Bunny, PUP, Knocked Loose, Midtown, Jeff Rosenstock, Thursday, Motion City Soundtrack, The Starting Line, Phantom Planet, The Movielife, Mannequin Pussy, Wheatus, L.S. Dunes, The Linda Lindas, Meet Me @ the Altar, I Am The Avalanche, Pinkshift, OFF!, Drug Church, Folly, Incendiary, Soul Glo, Candy, Zulu, Gel, and more. Two-day passes go on sale Friday (10/28) at 10 AM.

Mark Hoppus spoke about the newly-announced blink-182 reunion–among other subjects–on a recent episode of his After School Radio show on Apple Music.

The long-awaited reunion was confirmed on October 12 and will see Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker get back together with original guitarist/vocalist Tom DeLonge, seven years after he last performed with the band.

“We did it!” Hoppus celebrated on his radio show. “Blink-182 is back together, people. It’s happening. Yes, it’s happening. Blink-182, world tour, new music, new album. Tom’s back. Man, I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. That was a burden to carry that secret for so long.”

The bassist shared an anecdote illustrating just how difficult it had been to keep the news to himself, recalling a fan coming over to him at a Dodgers game a few days earlier. “We take our picture, and he’s like, ‘I love your band. Grew up on your band,’” Hoppus said. He’s like, ‘Dude, is there any way, any way at all?’ And I’m like, ‘Any way for what?’

“And he’s like, ‘Is there any chance of a Blink-182 reunion tour with Tom back in the band at all?’ And he had such hope and desperation in his eyes, and I just wanted to put my hand on his shoulder and say, ‘My friend, just you wait. Just wait three, four more days.’”

Visit Adjacent Music Festival’s official website for more information.