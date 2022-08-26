Bob Moses Recruits Kasablanca For ‘Afterglow’

Bob Moses and Kasablanca - Photo: Courtesy of Astralwerks

GRAMMY Award-winning duo Bob Moses have shared their new single “Afterglow” with Kasablanca. A club record through and through, “Afterglow” is accompanied by a visual filmed and directed by Black Lake (Khalid, Bassnectar, Jhené Aiko).

“A few months back, we met up with the Kasablanca guys at our studio in LA,” says Bob Moses. “We’d just finished ‘The Silence in Between’ and didn’t have any plans to jump back into finishing new music so quickly. It was a very creative couple days and the end result was ‘Afterglow.’ We’ve been testing it out it in our club sets over the last month to great reactions and we’re stoked to get it out into the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bob Moses, Kasablanca - Afterglow (Visualizer)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Afterglow” follows the release of Bob Moses’ latest album, The Silence in Between, which features “Love Brand New,” a moody and mercurial track that hit No.1 on the Alternative radio chart. The track finds Bob Moses tapping into their deep-rooted love for 90s alt-rock and left-of-center dance music.

Billboard says,: “The Nine-Inch Nails influenced single is a dark, brooding slow build that pulsates with moody lust, growls power riffs and shows off a heavier sound for the duo.” Bob Moses recently collaborated on a “Love Brand New” remix with Vintage Culture and the track “Why Can’t You Wait” with The Chainsmokers.

Along with “Love Brand New,” The Silence in Between includes singles like “Time And Time Again” (a November release accompanied by a spellbinding video); “Never Ending” (praised by the likes of Clash, who hailed it as “indicative of the pair’s creative passions, blending ethereal electronics with the subtle use of club tropes”), and “Hanging On” (a heavy-hearted but life-affirming anthem).

Bob Moses’ first full-length since signing to Astralwerks in a unique global partnership with Astralwerks and Domino Recording Co., the album follows their JUNO Award-nominated 2020 project Desire and marks their first full-length since 2018’s Battle Lines (featuring the hit single “Back Down”).

The band’s dynamic catalog also includes their acclaimed debut album Days Gone By–a 2015 release featuring standouts like “Tearing Me Up,” a Top 15 US Alternative radio hit nominated for two GRAMMY Awards, with a remix from RAC winning in the category of Best Remix Recording (Non-Classical).

Buy or stream “Afterglow.”