Brad Paisley To Headline Pre-Indy 500 Firestone Legends Day Concert

Brad Paisley - Photo: Live Nation

Brad Paisley has been announced as the headliner of the Firestone Legends Day Concert on Saturday, May 27, to take place at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis. He’ll be joined on the bill by special guests Russell Dickerson and Jackson Dean. Firestone is the Official Tire of Country Music and the Official Tire of the Indianapolis 500.

The concert takes place on the eve of the 107th Indianapolis 500, with tickets going on sale at 10am ET on Friday (31). IMS president J. Douglas Boles comments: “Concerts build tremendous energy and excitement in the lead-up to the green flag on Race Day. As fans enjoy country hits at the Firestone Legends Day Concert under the lights of downtown in a fantastic venue, we’ll have IMS ready to welcome more than 300,000 people beginning at 6am the following morning.”

Brad Paisley - Same Here (Audio) ft. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The news comes after Paisley released “Same Here,” featuring an appearance by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as his first track since signing with Universal Music Group Nashville. The song was released on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Paisley revealed that the artwork for the cover was an animation of the earth drawn by his son Huck. The album Son of the Mountains will follow later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-time Grammy and 14-time CMA Award winner also features in the Nationwide insurance ad campaign across the US with fellow country artist Peyton Manning. Paisley’s other current commercial endeavours include an exclusive line of jeans, hats, T-shirts, jewelry, belts and woven shirts under the banner Moonshine Spirit by Brad Paisley, and his new American Highway bourbon.

Firestone has been the presenting sponsor of Legends Day since its 2014 debut, uniting the country and racing platforms that have been significant in the brand’s history. Race Day tickets for the 107th Indianapolis 500 by Gainbridge are on sale now at IMS.com.

Buy or stream Brad Paisley’s “Same Here.”