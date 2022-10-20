Buddy Guy Announces 2023 ‘Damn Right’ Farewell Tour Dates

Buddy Guy - Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Famed blues guitarist Buddy Guy will embark on his ‘Damn Right’ Farewell tour next year. The legendary musician’s final trek will begin in February of 2023.

Guy has confirmed a batch of February and March tour dates in the U.S. with more to come. The eight-time Grammy winner starts the excursion in his current home state with concerts in the Illinois cities of Rockford on February 17 and Joliet on February 18. He then ends the month with stops in Fort Wayne, Indiana (February 23); New Buffalo, Michigan (February 24); Anderson, Indiana (February 25) and Evansville, Indiana (February 26).

Shop the best of Buddy Guy’s discography on vinyl and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The legendary bluesman continues the tour in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on March 1 before heading to Texas for shows in Austin (March 3 and 4), Houston (March 5) and Dallas (March 8). Next comes a trip to Oklahoma featuring concerts in Tulsa (March 9) and Newkirk (March 10). Additional performances follow in Kansas City (March 11); Chesterfield, Missouri (March 13); Memphis (March 14); Knoxville (March 16); Atlanta (March 17); Nashville (March 18); Spartanburg, South Carolina (March 20); Chattanooga, Tennessee (March 21); Charlotte (March 22); Greensboro, North Carolina (March 23); Savannah, Georgia (March 25) and Toronto (March 30 and 31).

Tickets go up for grabs to the general public this Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. local venue times. Visit the artist’s official website for further information on all dates, with more expected to be announced.

Fans at Guy’s “Damn Right Farewell” tour will see hits from throughout his career, in addition to his new number-one album. Amid core classics, audiences will hear new favorites, including “Gunsmoke Blues” ft. Jason Isbell, the spellbinding “We Go Back” with Mavis Staples, and a harmonious collaboration with James Taylor on “Follow the Money.”

This tour, the blues album chart-topper will be reunited with his Grammy Award-winning producer/songwriter and longtime collaborator Tom Hambridge, to bring audience members even more emotionally-charged music with bone-chilling hard-earned lyrics and lessons that continuously receive critical recognition and praise.

At 86 years young, Guy proves that it gets greater later as he continues to record and tour around the world.

Listen to the best of Buddy Guy on Apple Music and Spotify.