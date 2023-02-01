Chuck D Announces Online Conversation For Fine Art Book ‘Livin’ Loud’

Chuck D - Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

StagePilot and Genesis Publications will host a special online book launch event on Thursday, February 16 with the groundbreaking hip hop pioneer, activist, and artist Chuck D to celebrate the release of his first fine art book Livin’ Loud (out on February 7).

Following on from the announcement of his four-part PBS/BBC documentary, Fight The Power: How Hip-Hop Changed The World, (premiering January 31), the Public Enemy legend will discuss his musical and artistic trajectory offering unprecedented insight into his life and work.

Featuring over 250 of his paintings, sketches and drawings, Livin’ Loud includes a commentary of over 13,000 words in which Chuck D traces his musical and artistic trajectory offering unprecedented insight into his life and work. Livin’ Loud is available as a hardback bookstore edition and as signed, limited Collector and Deluxe editions of 1,200 copies worldwide.

The intimate conversation with Chuck D, which will be filmed at the Clive Davis Theater at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, will be available for fans to view starting on February 16 at 7pm GMT/7pm EST/7pm PST. The special package will be available on demand until February 26 at 11:59pmPST. Early bird tickets and exclusive merchandise are available now through Sunday, February 22 at 11:59pm PST.

In Livin’ Loud, Chuck D’s artworks reveal his visual dexterity as he explores a diverse range of subjects paying homage to his musical influences and peers from James Brown and Woody Guthrie to Def Jam labelmates Run-DMC and Beastie Boys. Other influences include a host of the most influential hip-hop artists from Ice Cube to Run the Jewels; his twin passions of baseball and basketball; creating a collection of landscapes on tour with Prophets of Rage; and a range of sociopolitical pieces that explore the issues continuing to shape our culture.

The book launch coincides with the launch of Chuck D’s new PBS/BBC documentary, Fight The Power: How Hip-Hop Changed The World. The four-part series is an incredible narrative of struggle, triumph, and resistance that will be brought to life through the lens of an art form that has chronicled the emotions, experiences, and expressions of Black and Brown communities: hip-hop.

