Coco Jones Performs Tiny Desk Concert

The R&B star performed tracks off her 2025 full-length debut ‘Why Not More?’ ahead of her Super Bowl pregame performance.

Published on

Coco Jones Why Not More
Cover: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Coco Jones is the latest musician to stop by NPR’s Tiny Desk for a performance at the radio network’s Washington D.C. office. The R&B star wore a shimmering silver dress to perform songs from her Grammy-nominated full-length debut, 2025’s Why Not More?

Jones began the set with the Why Not More? track “You” before turning the clock back to 2022 with “Double Back,” off her EP What I Didn’t Tell You. Next came the more recent song “On Sight.”

“Thank you guys, thank ya’ll so much. I’m just loving hearing all of my music with this band. I don’t know if y’all feeling it like me. I’m feeling it though,” she said to cheers from the Tiny Desk audience. “And I hope you get to see some of the musical influences. I’m inspired by the genres R&B, traditional, modern, you know, country, I’m from Nashville, gospel, praise God. And a little pop.” She then performed “Taste,” which features a sample of Britney Spears’ pop classic “Toxic.”

Coco Jones: Tiny Desk Concert

Click to load video

Jones welcomed The String Queens trio for a performance of “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” which was nominated for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song at the 2025 Grammys Awards. The trio stuck around for the concert’s closing song, “ICU,” Jones’ 2022 breakout single. The ballad entered the Billboard Hot 100 and won Best R&B Performance at Grammys in 2024.

Coco Jones will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is considered the Black national anthem, at Super Bowl LX. The game is set to take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday, February 8, 2026. As previously announced, Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

The singer also starred in Peacock’s Bel-Air, which just wrapped up its fourth and final season.

Buy Coco Jones’ Why Not More? on vinyl and CD here.

