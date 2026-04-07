DaBaby Releases ‘Don Julio Lemonade’ Music Video

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

DaBaby just added a new visual to his Be More Grateful era. The rapper has released the official music video for “Don Julio Lemonade,” one of the new album’s most popular tracks.

Nick Mays, who directed previous DaBaby videos from this album campaign such as “Out Ya Business” and “Don’t Insult Me,” was behind the camera for the “Don Julio Lemonade” video too. It finds DaBaby in a house surrounded by piles of lemons and a love interest who’s busy mixing up lemonade in the kitchen, a perfect complement to DaBaby’s lyrics about getting tipsy on a cocktail of tequila and lemonade. The clip offers up a vivid depiction of a song that is emerging as the Charlotte native’s next hit.

Be More Grateful has already spawned a pop-chart hit for DaBaby with “Pop Dat Thang,” which reached No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Don Julio Lemonade” is close behind, with a Hot 100 peak of No. 45 so far and strong placement on a range of other charts: No. 12 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, No. 8 on Rap Airplay, No. 20 on Rhythmic Airplay, No. 9 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and No. 5 on Hot Rap Songs. DJ K.i.D, MikeFrom31st, and Rick Brown produced the track, which features a sample from Adina Howard’s “T-Shirt & Panties” and has been a TikTok fixture lately.

DABABY - DON JULIO LEMONADE (Official Video)

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The “Don Julio Lemonade” video arrives as DaBaby’s intimate Be More Grateful Tour continues to work its way across North America. His hometown Be More Grateful Fest in the Charlotte area is scheduled for June 13 at Route 29 Pavilion in Concord, with performers including 50 Cent, Boosie, BigXThaPlug, Trina, Trick Daddy, Webbie, Moneybagg Yo, Waka Flocka Flame, and more. Tickets are available now at BMGFest.com.

Shop DaBaby’s music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.