SIGN UP

DaBaby Releases ‘Don Julio Lemonade’ Music Video

The rapper is surrounded by lemons and a love interest in the latest video from his album ‘Be More Grateful.’

Published on

DaBaby Be More Grateful
Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

DaBaby just added a new visual to his Be More Grateful era. The rapper has released the official music video for “Don Julio Lemonade,” one of the new album’s most popular tracks.

Nick Mays, who directed previous DaBaby videos from this album campaign such as “Out Ya Business” and “Don’t Insult Me,” was behind the camera for the “Don Julio Lemonade” video too. It finds DaBaby in a house surrounded by piles of lemons and a love interest who’s busy mixing up lemonade in the kitchen, a perfect complement to DaBaby’s lyrics about getting tipsy on a cocktail of tequila and lemonade. The clip offers up a vivid depiction of a song that is emerging as the Charlotte native’s next hit.

Be More Grateful has already spawned a pop-chart hit for DaBaby with “Pop Dat Thang,” which reached No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Don Julio Lemonade” is close behind, with a Hot 100 peak of No. 45 so far and strong placement on a range of other charts: No. 12 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, No. 8 on Rap Airplay, No. 20 on Rhythmic Airplay, No. 9 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and No. 5 on Hot Rap Songs. DJ K.i.D, MikeFrom31st, and Rick Brown produced the track, which features a sample from Adina Howard’s “T-Shirt & Panties” and has been a TikTok fixture lately.

DABABY - DON JULIO LEMONADE (Official Video)

Click to load video

The “Don Julio Lemonade” video arrives as DaBaby’s intimate Be More Grateful Tour continues to work its way across North America. His hometown Be More Grateful Fest in the Charlotte area is scheduled for June 13 at Route 29 Pavilion in Concord, with performers including 50 Cent, Boosie, BigXThaPlug, Trina, Trick Daddy, Webbie, Moneybagg Yo, Waka Flocka Flame, and more. Tickets are available now at BMGFest.com.

Shop DaBaby’s music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.

Related Topics:
Paul McCartney and Wings
Paul McCartney and Wings
Man On The RunLP
LP
ORDER NOW
Ringo Starr - Long Long Road
Ringo Starr
Long Long Road
(Ultraviolet Dream) 1LP
ORDER NOW
KISS - Destroyer
KISS
Destroyer (50th Anniversary)
Liquid-Filled 1LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
uDiscover Music image background
Bobbie Gentry Fancy album cover 820
‘Fancy’: Behind Bobbie Gentry’s Women’s Lib Statement
Best Blue Note album covers featured image web optimised 1000
Best Blue Note Album Covers: 20 Groundbreaking Artworks
uDiscover Music image background
Humble Pie Smokin' album cover
‘Smokin”: Humble Pie’s Acclaimed 1972 Album Is Still Hot
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
Bee Gees - You Should Be Dancing: The 12 Collection
Bee Gees
You Should Be Dancing: The 12 Collection
4LP
ORDER NOW
Jellyfish - Spilt Milk (Vinylphyle)
Jellyfish
Spilt Milk (Vinylphyle)
2LP
ORDER NOW
Beastie Boys - To The 5 Boroughs
Beastie Boys
To The 5 Boroughs
3LP Deluxe Edition
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top