Dayseeker Share Video For New Single, ‘Crying When You’re Dancing’
The emotive new track features on the band’s ‘Dark Sun’ album, due out on November 4 through Spinefarm.
Dayseeker have shared the video for their latest single “Crying While You’re Dancing”, from their new album Dark Sun, due on November 4 via Spinefarm. You can watch it below.
“‘Crying While You’re Dancing” is about those people you know who pretend to have the time of their lives while it’s clear to everyone around them that they’re spiraling,” says singer Rory Rodriguez.
Dark Sun is incredibly contemplative. ”[The album] is a collection of songs that deeply explored my personal life over the last two years,” Rodriguez previously shared. ”Most of it is written about my father’s passing, about how it felt like the sun burned out the day he passed, and how the world is a little darker without him in it.”
Dayseeker are a quiet killer. The band has steadily built a buzz over the past several years — and they have reached a tipping point. Dayseeker built themselves into a scene standout with 2019’s Sleeptalk, which was hailed by Alternative Press as “a warm and welcome release to higher ground” and as “much needed fresh air into the post-hardcore scene.” The album has gone on to accumulate over 150 million streams, and it positioned the band as a formidable force — and one that is primed to take its next big leap.
In 2021, the band dropped a deluxe version of Sleeptalk, featuring four reimagined versions of album tracks, which offered fans a fresh and unique take on songs they already love. It also demonstrated the depth and breadth of the band’s creative vision and scope. However, Dark Sun will be Dayseeker’s moment and is set to catapult the band beyond the scene’s stratosphere.
DAYSEEKER PLAY THE FOLLOWING 2023 US DATES WITH BAD OMENS:
11/2 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
11/3 — Charlotte, NC —The Underground
11/4 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade (Heaven)
11/5 — Tampa, FL —The Orpheum
11/7 — Houston, TX — Rise Houston
11/8 — Dallas, TX — South Side Music Hall
11/10 — Mesa, AZ — Nile Theater
11/11 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater
11/12 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues
11/13 — Roseville, CA — Goldfield Trading Post
11/15 — Portland, OR — Bossanova Ballroom
11/16 — Seattle, WA —El Corazon
11/18 — Salt Lake City, UT —The Complex
11/20 — Denver, CO — Summit Music Hall
11/22 — Minneapolis, MN — Cabooze
11/23 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave/Eagles Club
11/25 — Chicago, IL — Concord Music Hall
11/26 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues
11/27 — Toronto, ON — Danforth Music Hall
11/29 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogart’s
11/30 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl
12/2 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
12/3 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre
12/4 — Detroit, MI — Saint Andrews
12/6 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer
12/7 — Montreal, QC — Club Soda
12/9 — Worcester, MA — Palladium
12/10 — Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live
12/11 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza
12/12 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
12/14 – Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre