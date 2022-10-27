Dayseeker Share Video For New Single, ‘Crying When You’re Dancing’

Dayseeker - Photo: Alexander Bemis

Dayseeker have shared the video for their latest single “Crying While You’re Dancing”, from their new album Dark Sun, due on November 4 via Spinefarm. You can watch it below.

“‘Crying While You’re Dancing” is about those people you know who pretend to have the time of their lives while it’s clear to everyone around them that they’re spiraling,” says singer Rory Rodriguez.

Dark Sun is incredibly contemplative. ”[The album] is a collection of songs that deeply explored my personal life over the last two years,” Rodriguez previously shared. ”Most of it is written about my father’s passing, about how it felt like the sun burned out the day he passed, and how the world is a little darker without him in it.”

Dayseeker - Crying While You're Dancing

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Dayseeker are a quiet killer. The band has steadily built a buzz over the past several years — and they have reached a tipping point. Dayseeker built themselves into a scene standout with 2019’s Sleeptalk, which was hailed by Alternative Press as “a warm and welcome release to higher ground” and as “much needed fresh air into the post-hardcore scene.” The album has gone on to accumulate over 150 million streams, and it positioned the band as a formidable force — and one that is primed to take its next big leap.

In 2021, the band dropped a deluxe version of Sleeptalk, featuring four reimagined versions of album tracks, which offered fans a fresh and unique take on songs they already love. It also demonstrated the depth and breadth of the band’s creative vision and scope. However, Dark Sun will be Dayseeker’s moment and is set to catapult the band beyond the scene’s stratosphere.

Pre-order Dark Sun.

DAYSEEKER PLAY THE FOLLOWING 2023 US DATES WITH BAD OMENS:

11/2 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

11/3 — Charlotte, NC —The Underground

11/4 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade (Heaven)

11/5 — Tampa, FL —The Orpheum

11/7 — Houston, TX — Rise Houston

11/8 — Dallas, TX — South Side Music Hall

11/10 — Mesa, AZ — Nile Theater

11/11 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater

11/12 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues

11/13 — Roseville, CA — Goldfield Trading Post

11/15 — Portland, OR — Bossanova Ballroom

11/16 — Seattle, WA —El Corazon

11/18 — Salt Lake City, UT —The Complex

11/20 — Denver, CO — Summit Music Hall

11/22 — Minneapolis, MN — Cabooze

11/23 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave/Eagles Club

11/25 — Chicago, IL — Concord Music Hall

11/26 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

11/27 — Toronto, ON — Danforth Music Hall

11/29 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogart’s

11/30 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl

12/2 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

12/3 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre

12/4 — Detroit, MI — Saint Andrews

12/6 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer

12/7 — Montreal, QC — Club Soda

12/9 — Worcester, MA — Palladium

12/10 — Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live

12/11 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza

12/12 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

12/14 – Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre