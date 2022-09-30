Dead Poet Society Share New Jordan Fish Remix Of ‘.Salt’

Dead Poet Society - Photo courtesy of Spinefarm

Los Angeles quartet Dead Poet Society will release a deluxe edition of their critically acclaimed and head-turning debut album, ! (“The Exclamation Album”) through Spinefarm on October 14. To mark the occasion, the band have also shared the Jordan Fish remix of “.Salt” which you can check out below.

Jordan Fish is a name that should be familiar to alt-rock fans as he is also a member of the rock juggernaut Bring Me The Horizon. His new remix of “.Salt” is one of six new tracks featuring on the expanded edition of ! (“The Exclamation Album”), which offers a healthy mix of stripped down songs, live tracks and this new remix.

.SALT. (Jordan Fish Remix)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The Californian quartet have spent most of 2022 on the road, including a visit to the UK & Europe. Having so far filled every room and tent they played – with their London Omeara show marking their first ever sold-out show – the band has found a new home overseas. With this in mind, they will be returning this autumn as main support to Badflower. The UK leg kicks-off this November, before heading over to Germany, France, Italy and much more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dead Poet Society have been having a major 2022, with notable achievements including an extensive US tour with Biffy Clyro (having been hand-picked by the band) and surpassing 50 million global streams on their current debut album, ! (‘The Exclamation Album.’)

Buy or stream the deluxe edition of The Exclamation Album.

Dead Poet Society UK & Europe Tour Dates In Support Of Badflower:

November 27, 2022: Key Club, Leeds

November 28, 2022: Manchester Academy, Manchester

November 29, 2022: Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

December 1, 2022: Electric Ballroom, Camden

December 2, 2022: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

December 3, 2022: Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

December 5, 2022: Zappa, Antwerp

December 6, 2022: Logo Musik & Bier GmbH Veranstaltungsservice, Hamburg

December 7, 2022: Pumpehuset, Copenhagen

December 9, 2022: Columbia Theater, Berlin

December 10, 2022: NIEBO, Warsaw

December 11, 2022: fuchs2, Prague

December 13, 2022: Strom, Munich

December 14, 2022: Plaza, Zurich

December 15, 2022: Circolo Magnolia, Milan

December 17, 2022: Petit Bain, Paris

December 18, 2022: Melkweg, Amsterdam

December 19, 2022: Poppodium Hedon, Tilburg