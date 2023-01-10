Def Leppard And Mötley Crüe Announce ‘Intimate’ Show In Hollywood, FLA

Def Leppard and Motley Crue - Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have announced an “intimate show” at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on Sunday, March 12.

Pre-sales for the Hollywood, FLA show start Tuesday, January 10 at 10 a.m., with general tickets going on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Shop the best of Def Leppard’s discography on vinyl and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hot off the heels of the biggest North American stadium tour of 2022 with more than 1.3 million tickets sold, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are going global in 2023 with their co-headline ‘The World Tour’ along with special guest Alice Cooper. After the launch of European and Latin American dates, the U.S. dates will take place in August.

Produced by Live Nation, the U.S. leg of the world tour kicks off on August 5 in Syracuse, New York. The bands will bring their electrifying stage shows across America throughout the month of August including being the first-ever show at the H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America,” said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement: “We had an incredible time playing ‘The Stadium Tour’ in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with ‘The World Tour’ in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you!”

Last November, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard announced two U.S. shows for February 2023. The two bands will play at the 7,000-capacity Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey on February 10 and February 11.

The Atlantic City shows will mark Mötley Crüe’s first U.S. live appearances since the announcement that founding guitarist Mick Mars would no longer tour with the legendary rock act. He is being replaced on the road by former Rob Zombie guitarist John 5.

Listen to the best of Def Leppard on Apple Music and Spotify.