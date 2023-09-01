Diddy Recruits The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Summer Walker, And More For ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid’

Diddy - Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Diddy announced that the first single from his forthcoming album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, will be “Another One of Me” featuring The Weeknd. He also revealed the star-studded tracklist for the project.

Other artists to be featured on the project include Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R., Summer Walker, Babyface, John Legend, Teyana Taylor, Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard, Kalenna, Ty Dolla $ign, Kehlani, 21 Savage, Burna Boy, the late J Dilla, and many many more.

“My heart has been broken I still got that question of like, ‘Am I gonna love again?’” he asks in the four-minute teaser for the project. “We in the love ear. That’s the frequency that I’m asking you to be a part of.”

In 2022, Diddy teamed up with PARTYNEXTDOOR on “Sex In The Porsche,” which might also be featured on The Love Album. The song features a smooth, melodic, sexy beat that showcases both Diddy’s signature style and his latest evolution in an ever-advancing career.

“I invented champagne, making love in the rain,” the icon boasts. “No way out, this might be the last train/Showed her s__t she never could see/She think she dreaming, I had to tell her to breathe.”

In the chorus, PARTYNEXTDOOR adds: “Sex in the Porsche/Your legs like the Tesla, the doors/I need her naked, wipe me down.”

A visualizer for the song features rapper and model Rubi Rose and was creatively directed by Lauriann Gibson. It showcases a powerful celebration of female empowerment, according to a press release, with a “beautiful sensual dance” providing an intoxicating teaser for the single.

“Sex In The Porsche” followed Diddy’s No.1 hit single “Gotta Move On,” which topped the R&B/Hip-Hop media base Airplay chart in 2022. The track features a cameo from Bryson Tiller and was released in June of that year.

Pre-order The Love Album: Off The Grid.