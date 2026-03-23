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London Trio FLO Proudly ‘Leak It’

The London-based girl group have share a new song about reclaiming power and owning one’s hotness that comes with a satirical music video.

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FLO photo credit Alex J Piper
Photo: Alex J Piper, Courtesy of Republic Records

FLO has shared a playful new single titled “Leak It.” The track is about reclaiming power and owning one’s hotness. “This one’s gonna teach my ex a lesson/This one’s gonna get my boyfriend’s attention/This one’s just for me, myself and I,” the London-based trio sing in their signature harmonies and vocals.

In the song’s video, directed by Olivia De Camps (Tokischa, Marina), the girl group enroll in an unusual wellness retreat where artists are trained in the unspoken rules of modern fame.

FLO - Leak It (Official Video)

Click to load video

FLO—Renée Downer, Stella Quaresma, and Jorja Douglas— said of the single and video: “‘Leak It’ unlocks a core memory of being a young girl, listening to girl group music and feeling empowered!”

“The video is iconic! And we’re proud that it’s ours. This is the video we dreamt of having as teenagers. We’re cunty, we’re funny, we’re bold, we’re FLO. We hope everyone loves it as much as we do.”

“Leak It” caps a historic year for the British Pop-R&B trio. Their 2024 debut album Access All Areas was the highest-charting album for a British R&B girl group in 23 years. Alongside a Top 3 chart position in the UK, the trio debuted on Billboard Top 200 and earned a nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album at the Grammy Awards, marking the first nomination for a British girl group in 20 years. The group’s headlining Access All Areas Tour was the biggest US headline tour by a British girl group in nearly two decades, alongside their largest sold-out shows to date in London and across the UK and Europe.

FLO recently stopped by NPR’s Tiny Desk, where they performed their breakout track “Cardboard Box,” which found viral success in 2022 and appeared on their debut EP, The Lead, as well as songs off Access All Areas, and two unreleased tracks.

Buy FLO’s debut EP The Lead on vinyl here.

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