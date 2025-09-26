Floetry’s ‘Floetic’ Gets Vinyl Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of SKG Music

Floetic, the 2002 debut album from R&B duo Floetry, is getting reissued on vinyl. It marks the first time this album has ever been available on vinyl. Floetic will be available in two different formats: a standard black 2LP and a 2LP issued on dark rose vinyl, available via Interscope Records. Both options will be available officially on November 14, and are available for pre-order now.

Containing the group’s biggest hit, “Say Yes,” Floetic was a hit in both the United States and the United Kingdom. “Floetic” and “Getting Late” were also hits. Also notable on the album is the demo of “Butterflies,” which was written for Michael Jackson and appears on his 2001 album Invincible. Floetic was nominated for four Grammy Awards, including Best Contemporary R&B Album, and individual nominations for the songs “Floetic” and “Say Yes.” The group also won three Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards for the album, for “Say Yes,” and for Best New R&B/Soul Group. The album was also eventually certified gold.

Floetry - Say Yes

Floetry was formed in the United Kingdom in 1997 by Marsha Ambrosius—known as the “the Songstress”—and Natalie Stewart, “the Floacist.” Combining spoken word poetry and melodic vocals, Floetry dubbed their music as a whole new sound under the neo-soul umbrella. “We were also saying Floetry is more than a name, it’s a genre, it’s a style, it won’t die as long as long as we remember, it will be kept alive,” Stewart reflected in an interview with You Know I Got Soul marking the album’s tenth anniversary.

After spending a few years performing in the U.K., Floetry’s career really took off when they relocated to Philadelphia in the early 2000s and performed with the Black Lily women’s collective. The duo followed up Floetry with their only other album, Flo’ology, in 2005, and eventually disbanded in 2006. However, the Songstress and the Floacist have reunited several times over the years, touring together in 2015 and performing a handful of dates earlier this year in Ohio.

