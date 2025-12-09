GloRilla Drops New Singles “MARCH” And “Special”

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

GloRilla is keeping her fans well fed this holiday season. The Memphis rap queen has delivered two new singles, one of which arrives with a fun music video.

“MARCH” finds Big Glo rhyming over a rumbling trap beat from Go Grizzly, B100, and London Jae. The song is infused with the contagious energy of HBCU marching bands, hence the title and the music video. Director Troy Roscoe’s visuals pay homage to the beloved 2002 film Drumline, with GloRilla portraying both a drum major and a judge in the marching band competition.

GloRilla - MARCH (Official Music Video)

GloRilla tapped into that HBCU spirit on Thanksgiving weekend with an Adidas-sponsored halftime show alongside Grambling State University’s marching band at the Bayou Classic, Grambling’s annual rivalry game against Southern University. The performance also featured the Orchesis Dance Company.

The other new GloRilla single out now is “Special.” It’s a more romantically inclined offering in which she repeatedly urges her man, “Tell me I’m special.” Production on the midtempo track comes from Lil Ronnie, Bankroll Got It, Nevermind, Truckee Street, Pliznaya, and Brian Corcoran.

The new songs follow a trio of Grammy nominations for GloRilla. Her official full-length Glorious is up for Best Rap Album, making her only the 13th woman to be nominated in the category. She also has two tracks in the race for Best Rap Song, “TGIF” and “Sticky,” her collaboration with Tyler, The Creator plus Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne. On the heels of a huge 2024, which saw a string of hits from Glorious and her mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang shoring up her position as one of the biggest stars in rap, GloRilla has kept up her hit-making prowess in 2025. Her summer single “Typa,” first previewed during her Coachella set this year, continued her run of strong placements on the Billboard Hot 100. She also guested on tracks by Jorjiana, Gelo, and J-Hope from BTS.

Listen to GloRilla’s “March” here and listen to “Special” here.