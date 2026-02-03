Godsmack Announce ‘The Rise Of Rock’ World Tour With Stone Temple Pilots

Image: Courtesy of Universal Music

After taking the past year off the road, Godsmack are heading back out on tour. The hard rock heroes have announced the North American leg of their Rise Of The Rock World Tour, which will take them all across the continent this summer. Stone Temple Pilots and special guest Dorothy will join Sully Erna and friends on most dates.

The Rise Of The Rock World Tour kicks off with Godsmack’s stop at Daytona Beach’s Welcome To Rockville festival on May 7. After headlining Philadelphia-area radio station WMMR’s annual MMRBQ May 9 in Camden, NJ, Godsmack’s headline shows with STP and Dorothy begin May 10 in Bristow, VA. The tour will keep on rolling through the South throughout May, with a quick jump over to Columbus for Sonic Temple on May 17.

The June and July leg of the tour will carry Godsmack, STP, and Dorothy across the Midwest, including shows in Toronto and Chicago-area Tinley Park, IL. In September, one more stretch of gigs will focus on the West Coast and Rocky Mountain region, wrapping up Sept. 26 in Nampa, ID. The band is promising a career-spanning set that includes a nod toward Godsmack’s next chapter.

A Citi cardmembers presale runs from Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time through Friday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. local time. General public onsale begins Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Ticket buyers can opt for the “BulletProof” Experience, which offers enviable tickets, priority venue entry, and an exclusive set of collectible VIP merch including a limited-edition 11×17 art print, a Godsmack-branded guitar pick tin with picks, a three-piece skull enamel pin set inspired by classic album eras, and a commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard.

On March 6, Godsmack will release a 25th anniversary edition of their hit 2000 album Awake, which features the chart-topping title track, “Greed,” “Bad Magick,” and opener “Sick Of Life.” The reissue features the bonus track “Why,” a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Sweet Leaf,” the clean mix of “Trippin,” and a cappella versions of “Awake” and “Bad Magick.”

Buy the 25th anniversary of Godsmack’s Awake on limited edition vinyl here.