Gregory Porter, Emeli Sandé Added To Nocturne Live 2023 Lineup

Double Grammy-winning star US vocalist Gregory Porter, multi-million-selling, four-time Brit Award winner Emeli Sandé, and Lighthouse Family’s Tunde Baiyewu are the latest acts confirmed for this summer’s Nocturne Live concert series, which returns to the UNESCO world heritage site of The Great Court at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire in June.

Porter, Sandé and Tunde, who will perform as part of an exclusive Nocturne triple bill on the evening of Friday, June 16, join the 125 million-selling Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy-winning singer Lionel Richie, and star DJ Pete Tong’s international smash Ibiza Classics show on the line-up for Nocturne Live 2023, which runs from June 14-18 2023. Additional acts will be announced in due course.

Gregory Porter says: “I have many wonderful memories of performing at Blenheim Palace and I’m looking forward to returning this summer to perform alongside the inimitable voices of Emeli Sandé and Tunde. I hope my friends and fans in the UK can join us for what I’m sure will be a beautiful celebration of music.”

Emeli Sande rose to fame in the UK following the release of a series of chart-topping singles including “Clown,” “Read All About It,” “Heaven” and “Next To Me.” Her debut album Our Version of Events spent ten weeks at #1 in the UK and became the best-selling UK album of the year. She performed at both the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2012 Olympics and last year released a brand new album Let’s Say For Instance.

Since the release of his globally acclaimed 2013 Blue Note debut Liquid Spirit, which won the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album, Gregory Porter has cemented his reputation as one of the all-time great jazz singers. Having embarked on a huge UK arena tour in 2022, Porter makes a much-anticipated return to Blenheim Palace following his sold-out performances supporting Van Morrison in 2015 and headlining in 2017.

Tunde Baiyewu formed Lighthouse Family with Paul Tucker in 1993 and the duo went on to pen a series of hit singles including “Ocean Drive,” “Lifted” and “High,” selling over 15 million albums along the way. Tunde went on to release two acclaimed solo albums before Lighthouse Family reformed in 2019 for the release of their first album in 18 years Blue Sky In Your Head.

Tickets for the Gregory Porter, Emeli Sandé and Tunde triple bill start at £45 and go on sale at 9am on Friday January 27. Tickets, along with a limited number of VIP packages – which provide an exclusive opportunity to dine in the State Rooms of Blenheim Palace – are available from the event’s official website.

