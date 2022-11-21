Pete Tong To Bring ‘Ibiza Classics’ Show With Orchestra To Blenheim Palace In 2023

Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics - image courtesy of Baxter PR UK/Universal Music Group

Pioneering dance music DJ and broadcaster Pete Tong will bring his globally acclaimed Ibiza Classics show to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire next summer.

Featuring the Essential Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley, along with a host of guest DJs and singers, the evening will bring the worlds of classical and club together with stunningly reimagined versions of the classic house tracks of the day including Fat Boy Slim “Right Here Right Now,” The Chemical Brothers “Galvanise,” Moloko “Sing It Back,” Seal “Killer,” Faithless “Insomnia” and many more.

Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics show joins the 125 million-selling Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy-winning singer Lionel Richie on the line-up for next summer’s Nocturne Live series, which takes place at the UNESCO world heritage site of The Great Court at Blenheim Palace from June 14th – 18th 2023.

Since its inception in 2015 the Nocturne Live concert series has featured performances from the likes of Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Gary Barlow, Simply Red, Nile Rodgers, Noel Gallagher, Gregory Porter, Van Morrison, Tears for Fears, Gladys Knight, Elvis Costello, Simple Minds and Ennio Morricone amongst many others.

Tickets for Ibiza Classics start at £45 and go on sale at 9am on Friday November 25. Tickets, along with a limited number of VIP packages – which provide an exclusive opportunity to dine in the State Rooms of Blenheim Palace – are available from the event’s official website.

Also in Lionel Richie news, the star received the Icon Award at the 2022 American Music Awards. Richie, who hosted the show in both 1984 and 1985, took to the stage to celebrate his most iconic songs and AMA achievements over the years.

Nocturne Live 2023 presents:

Wednesday June 14: Lionel Richie

Thursday June 15: Lionel Richie

Friday June 16: TBA

Saturday June 17: Pete Tong Ibiza Classics feat. Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra

Sunday June 18: TBA.

