Halsey Announces Solo Version Of Post Malone Collaboration ‘Die For Me’

Halsey - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Halsey has announced the upcoming release of a solo version of their Post Malone collaboration, “Die For Me.”

The singer appeared on the original version of the song, which featured on Post’s Hollywood’s Bleeding album in 2019, alongside Future.

Halsey wrote on Instagram that they had “a little surprise coming.” “It’s been long known in my fanbase that there’s a demo of ‘Die For Me’ with just me on it,” she wrote. “I performed my verse on the tour all summer long and since so many people have asked for it, I decided to put my full version out as ‘Die 4 Me.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

They continued to explain that the new take on the track would arrive on Friday (February 24). “I can’t wait for y’all to hear it,” Halsey added. “Big big thanks to @postmalone @louisbell and @future for having me on the original release and co-signing this version finally seeing daylight.”

“Die 4 Me” will mark Halsey’s first release since her standalone 2022 single “So Good.” The song told the story of her relationship with partner Alev Aydin, with its accompanying video recreating scenes of how they met and eventually got together.

Earlier this month, Halsey’s smash hit single “Without Me” became her first diamond-certified solo record, with the song also being the 100th in the RIAA’s history to surpass the coveted benchmark. Previously the star had achieved the same feat with their Chainsmokers collaboration “Closer.”

“Yesterday was just a littleeee out-of-body,” Halsey said in response to being presented with a plaque marking the achievement. “This whole thing is so surreal. Huge thank you to @riaa_awards for coming out to present this incredible award… [and] all of the fans n friends for making this type of thing possible.”

Listen to the best of Halsey on Apple Music and Spotify.