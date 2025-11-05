ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
Holly Humberstone Shares New Single ‘Die Happy’

The songwriter is gearing up for Australia tour dates, both as a headliner and with Sam Fender.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Polydor

Holly Humberstone has returned with a new single entitled “Die Happy.” The track arrived alongside a music video directed by Silken Weinberg.

Regarding the track, Humberstone said: “I wrote ‘Die Happy’ thinking about a fairytale at night, somewhere between driving fast with the windows down and wandering through a crumbling old house. I took inspiration from The Bloody Chamber and Dracula and I wanted to show the feeling of throwing yourself into love fully and recklessly. There is danger in love.”

As fans eagerly await Humberstone’s next era following the release of her sensational 2023 debut LP, Paint My Bedroom Black, those in Australia can catch her on the road in the coming weeks. Beginning on November 13, she’ll be performing a slew of shows on the continent, both as a headliner and in support of Sam Fender. The gigs begin in Melbourne before Humberstone travels to Newstead, Brisbane, and more.

“Die Happy” marks Humberstone’s first new single since she released an updated version of “Dive” with Asha Banks back in July. The track was originally featured on Humberstone’s last release, work in progress, which arrived in March of 2024.

The updated version of “Dive” is not the first track she’s re-released with the help of friends. In May of last year, she shared a three-track EP entitled Cocoon, which featured a new version of the title track with Medium Build; an update on “Into Your Room” with indie pop band MUNA; and a remixed offering of “Antichrist” alongside Tiny Habits.

All of these moments serve as a bridge between Humberstone’s debut, Paint My Bedroom Black, and whatever sophomore effort she’s cooking up. “Die Happy” marks the beginning of a new era, one she has been working on for quite some time. When she announced the release date for “Die Happy” last week, she wrote on Instagram: “thank you for waiting for me to get it right.”

Listen to Holly Humberstone’s “Die Happy” now.

