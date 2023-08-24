Holly Humberstone Announces Intimate UK Album Launch Dates

Holly Humberstone - Photo: Didier Messiens/Getty Images

Ahead of her debut performance at the Reading & Leeds Festival this weekend, Holly Humberstone has announced that she’ll be embarking on a mini-tour of intimate UK instore venues this fall to launch her forthcoming album Paint My Bedroom Black, set for release on October 13 through Polydor/Darkroom/Geffen. Fans have eagerly awaited the UK singer-songwriter’s debut since her first EP release, 2020’s ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel.’

The newly-announced instore shows will be in partnership with independent record stores around the UK, and will include a hometown stop-off at Nottingham’s Rough Trade. Tickets are now on sale and you can check out the full list of shows below.

The news follows the release of Humberstone’s latest single “Superbloodmoon (feat. d4vd)” last month. The new single follows the recent tracks “Antichrist” and “Room Service,” which both cemented her position as one of the UK’s most exciting young talents.

“I had been a huge fan of d4vd’s work for about a year and was lucky enough to catch him whilst he was in London,” Humberstone explained in a press release. “We went into the studio and wrote “Superbloodmoon.” It came pretty naturally as we had both been touring for what seemed like forever and wanted to write about the feelings that come with leaving your home and the people you love behind.

“I had the title for the song on my notes, and it just stemmed from there. We wrote about witnessing the same thing from opposite sides of the world and feeling lonely but connected through that experience at the same time. I love the song and I’m so grateful to d4vd for bringing it to life with me.”

D4vd added: “Holly and I met in London and wrote this song in just a few hours. It was really effortless and special. We both loved the idea of a super blood moon and two people witnessing the same thing no matter where they are in the world. We also got to perform it together at my show in London a couple months ago, which was the first time I’ve ever gotten to collab with someone onstage like that and it was really fun. I’m very grateful to Holly for having me on this song.”

Holly Humberstone plays the following intimate UK shows:

October 1: Jacaranda, Liverpool

October 2: Crash, Leeds

October 3: Rough Trade, Nottingham

October 5: Banquet, London

October 6: Vinilo, Southampton