Interscope Continues 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl Series With NTWRK

Interscope Records and NTWRK are once again teaming up to extend the celebration of the storied label’s 30th anniversary with a brand new limited edition vinyl set of their Grammy nominated series Interscope Reimagined.

With this special vinyl series, a group of world class visual artists including Cecily Brown, Julie Curtiss, Damien Hirst, Rashid Johnson, KAWS, Henni Alftan, Richard Prince, Ed Ruscha, Jenna Gribbon, Nina Chanel Abney, Amaoko Boafo, Hilary Pecis, Jennifer Guidi, Stanley Whitney, Kehinde Wiley, Burnt Toast, and many others have created original works of art inspired by albums and songs from Interscope artists. Those artists include 2Pac, Billie Eilish, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 6LACK, Nine Inch Nails, Lana Del Rey, N.E.R.D., BLACKPINK, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Snoop Dogg, and many more.

Fans can get early access in-person to the collection at NTWRK LA (433 N. Fairfax) on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. PST/2 p.m. EST. The vinyls will be available on the NTWRK app beginning on Friday, May 12, 2023 and will be accompanied by a livestream which kicks off at 12 p.m. PST/3 p.m. EST. Each piece, which features a high quality picture disc vinyl pressing along with the exclusive artwork is priced at $100.

As with past iterations of the Interscope Reimagined series, 100% of the net profits from the project will be donated to the Iovine and Young Academy, a high school in South Los Angeles.

The news was initially confirmed back in January with the accompanying artistic pieces premiering at LACMA in Los Angeles. “While this groundbreaking art exhibit will be on view at LACMA only for a limited time, we thought launching a series of limited-edition vinyl to honor both our recording artists and the extraordinary visual artists who contributed pieces to this effort, would be a great way for this celebration to live on for years, and at the same time was a cool way to invite music fans into the Interscope’s 30th celebration,” said Steve Berman, Vice Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M upon the initial announce.

“NTWRK, who specializes in highly curated cultural artifacts from art and music, are a perfect retail partner as we celebrate the legacy of all of the artists who have made Interscope Records a success for the past 30 years. The fact that the sales of these albums will help fund Jimmy and Dre’s high school makes it an even more special endeavor.”

Visit NTWRK’s official website for more information.