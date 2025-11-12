INXS’ ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ Soundtracks New ‘Toy Story 5’ Teaser

Cover: INXS's Kick album

INXS’ 1987 hit single “Never Tear Us Apart” serves as the soundtrack for the brand new teaser trailer unveiled by Pixar ahead of Toy Story 5.

In the clip, all the familiar toys from the previous films like Rex Slinky Dog, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, the martians, and more eagerly await to see what toy has been delivered to the house. They’re horrified to learn that the item is not, in fact, a toy, but a digital tablet. During the clip, the band’s late singer Michael Hutchence sings: “I was standing/ You were there/ Two worlds collided/ And they could never tear us apart.” The film is set to arrive in theaters on June 19.

A logline for the trailer reads: “…fans are introduced to the new character Lilypad, a high-tech frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs exponentially harder when they have to go head to head with the all-new threat to playtime.”

Toy Story 5 | Teaser Trailer | In Theaters June 19

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Last year, INXS hosted a celebration honoring 35 years of “Never Tear Us Apart,” which was featured on the band’s sixth studio album Kick. To mark the special anniversary, the band shared a special behind the scenes look at its stunning music video. The visual included rare footage, deleted scenes, and interviews with late frontman Michael Hutchence.

Director Richard Lowenstein had shot footage of Prague’s medieval architecture on 8mm black and white film. The decision to use these images against the band’s music happened almost accidentally. The group was watching clips of the footage when “Never Tear Us Apart” began playing from the control room. The band then decided to film the video in Czechoslovakia during the winter. “The spirit of the people there is fantastic, that’s what I love, it really makes you appreciate what you have so much,” commented Hutchence in the five-minute behind-the-scenes video, which Billboard exclusively premiered last year.

