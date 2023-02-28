James, Happy Mondays And More Confirmed For 2023 South Facing Festival

James - Photo: Mariano Regidor/Redferns

James, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and more have joined the line-up for this year’s South Facing Festival. James – which is celebrating four decades together – will be joined by special guests Happy Mondays when they perform at the Crystal Palace Bowl in London in August.

Fronted by Tim Booth, James was formed in Manchester in the early 1980s and have enjoyed huge success since then, selling more than 25 million copies sold in their recent run of Top 5 albums. The band’s arena tour in 2021 was their biggest selling and most successful to date, while they’re also gearing up to release a double album later this year.

James will be joined at the festival by Happy Mondays, the iconic rock band who were formed in in Salford in 1980. The group is widely recognized as being one of the most influential bands of the decade and seen as an integral part of the Manchester music scene.

Happy Mondays – which includes Shaun Ryder, Gary Whelan, Rowetta, Mark ‘Bez’ Berry, Mark Day and Dan Broad – first achieved chart success in the UK in the 80s, before finding fame and success overseas. The band’s hit records include “Step On” and “Kinky Afro.”

Happy Mondays and James are now coming together to perform at the iconic Crystal Palace Bowl on August 11. Other big-name artists who are due to perform at the festival include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Rudimental, First Aid Kit and Craig David.

South Facing Festival was launched in 2021 and is set to bring together an unbeatable line-up of artists across multiple music genres, including rap, indie, rock and pop. Visit the event’s official website for further information.

South Facing Festival 2023 dates:

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, plus special guest Johnny Marr – July 28

Rudimental – August 5

James and Happy Mondays – August 11

First Aid Kit, plus special guests CMAT, Flyte and 86TVs – August 12

Listen to the best of James on Apple Music and Spotify.