Jimmy Fallon And Dolly Parton Share ‘Almost Too Early For Christmas’

Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton have teamed up for a humorous, parodic take on the Christmas song genre with “Almost Too Early For Christmas.”

The accompanying video features cartoon versions of the two icons and opens with pumpkins and leaves, which lets the viewers remember that Halloween just occurred.

Jimmy Fallon with Dolly Parton - Almost Too Early For Christmas (Official Lyric Video)

“It’s almost too early for Christmas,” Parton sings, while Fallon follows up by singing, “Too soon to be singing this song.”

Back in July, Dolly and Bill Anderson unveiled the video for their new song “Someday It’ll All Make Sense.” The promotional clip for the emotional, first-ever collaboration between the old friends and fellow members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame was premiered by ABC’s Good Morning America.

“Someday It’ll All Make Sense” was written by Anderson with Bobby Tomberlin and Ryan Larkins. It features on Anderson’s album As Far As I Can See: The Best Of, which was released in June by MCA Records/UMe. The video was directed by Trey Fanjoy, whose credits include Taylor Swift, Steven Tyler, Paul McCartney, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, George Strait, Loretta Lynn, and Jack White.

The spiritual song includes such lyrics as, “Someday the picture will come into focus, and we’ll see it all plain and clear/When we come together in the place He has for us, where the pain and the hurt disappear/Someday we’ll laugh at these roads that we’ve traveled, I am completely convinced/That hope never dies or goes out of fashion, someday it’ll all make sense.”

“Working with my ol’ buddy Bill Anderson was the most meaningful fun I’ve had in years,” says Parton. “I love the song we sang, I love how we sounded together on it and getting to do a video with him was just icing on the cake. I hope the fans enjoy it as much as we enjoyed being together on it.” Adds Anderson: “Hopefully, our song can help bring a bit of levity to a world that seems upside down and sideways so much of the time these days. If it can, music will have once again proven itself to be the optimal healer.”

