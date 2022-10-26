John Lodge To Tour The Moody Blues’ ‘Days Of Future Passed’ In US In 2023

John Lodge - Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images

The Moody Blues’ bassist and solo artist John Lodge has announced that he will bring the John Lodge Performs Days of Future Passed tour to the US in 2023. He and his 10,000 Light Years Band will perform the band’s classic 1967 album in its entirety, as well as other hits, in a run of shows in February and March next year.

The show will feature a special recording of “Late Lament” by the late co-founder of the Moodies, Graeme Edge, who died in 2021, and performances by Jon Davison of Yes. The set will also feature time-honored songs from the Moodies’ catalog that Lodge wrote and fronted, such as “Ride My See-Saw,” “I’m Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band),” and “Isn’t Life Strange,” as well as bandmates Ray Thomas’ “Legend of a Mind” and Justin Hayward’s “Nights in White Satin” and “Tuesday Afternoon,” the latter featuring Davison.

The group played the album on a US tour to mark its 50th anniversary in 2017. Before Edge’s passing, he told Lodge that he hoped he would continue performing the band’s work. The bassist has revisited Days Of Future Passed with music director Alan Hewitt to update its relevance to a modern audience while retaining its core themes. The 10,000 Light Years Band for the tour will feature Hewitt, drummer Billy Ashbaugh, guitarist Duffy King, cellist Jason Charboneau, and guest Jon Davison.

“November 2022 sees me looking back 55 years to that week in 1967,” says Lodge. “As I said at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Graeme, Mike, Ray, Justin, and I, together with Tony [Clarke], went into a studio, and seven days later we came out with an album that changed our lives forever. I’m sorry that the Moodies are no longer touring, and I miss my friends Ray and Graeme deeply, but as I looked back to the past, I realized that I also wanted to look forwards to the Future.

“My hope is that in this show, and album, you will get to revisit 1967, but at the same time, see how this album has grown with me, and with you. Thank to you the 10,000 Light Years Band, Jon Davison and, of course, Graeme, for their belief in this project and for helping bring my vision to life. And thank you to all the fans for Keeping the Faith.”

The full John Lodge Performs Days of Future Passed tour dates are:

Saturday, February 18 Cary Hall, Lexington, MA

Sunday, February 19 Flying Monkey, Plymouth, NH

Tuesday, February 21 TBC

Wednesday, February 22 The Warehouse, Fairfield, CT

Friday, February 24 The Cabot, Beverly, MA

Saturday, February 25 Infinity Hall, Hartford, CT

Sunday, February 26 Jane Pickens Theatre, Newport, RI

Tuesday, February 28 Patchogue Theatre, Patchogue, NY

Wednesday, March 1 Sony Hall, New York. NY

Friday, March 3 Newton Theatre, Newton, NJ

Saturday, March 4 Keswick Theater, Glenside, PA

Monday, March 6 Sandler Center, Virginia Beach, VA

Tuesday, March 7 Rams Head On Stage, Annapolis, MD

Thursday, March 9 Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA

Friday, March 10 Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, Ponte Verde, FL

Saturday, March 11 The Lyric Theatre, Stuart, FL

Tuesday, March 14 Capitol Theatre, Clearwater, FL

Wednesday, March 15 Amaturo Theater, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Thursday, March 16 Rock and Romance Cruise