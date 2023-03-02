John Mellencamp To Perform And Speak At Farmer’s For Climate Action March

John Mellencamp - Photo: Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Farm Aid co-founder John Mellencamp will join farmers, ranchers, and farmworkers from across the U.S. on Tuesday (March 7) when they head to Washington, D.C. for the Rally for Resilience: Farmers for Climate Action.

Shop the best of John Mellencamp’s discography on vinyl and more.

According to a release from Farm Aid received by Billboard, “the march is intended to send a signal to Congress to make climate change a policy priority as lawmakers begin work on the 2023 Farm Bill.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a Farm Aid board member, I’ve been to Washington a few times to ask for farmer voices to be heard. I hope on March 7, members of Congress hear farmers and ranchers loud and clear,” said Mellencamp in a statement. “If we want a better world, it starts with us. Farmers know this. They have the tools and know-how to better our climate future, but they can’t do it alone. Policymakers — and all of us — need to support the solutions they can deliver.”

At the end of last year, John Mellencamp confirmed the addition of a fourth and final show at Beacon Theatre in New York City on Friday, June 9 as part of his highly anticipated forthcoming “Live and In Person 2023” tour.

Upon the release of the highly anticipated deluxe edition reissue of Scarecrow, released in November on Mercury/UMe, Mellencamp sat down for an exclusive interview, discussing the album’s influences.

He said, “Making that record was like having a bunch of really unknown but intelligent egos in one room with one wild man leading the charge.” He recalls working with the band, and how excited he would get during the process. “It was thrilling to make those records. We really didn’t have anybody to follow. I tuned everything out. I just went back to what I liked as a kid.”

He added, “These songs work because I knew that they were made by amateur people. We were kids barely able to play instruments. Before we went in, I gave them 120 songs and said, ‘I’ll see you in three months. Be able to play them note for note.’”

Listen to the best of John Mellencamp on Apple Music and Spotify.