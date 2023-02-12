Actor-Musician John Stamos Joins The Beach Boys’ ‘Good Vibrations Cruise’

John Stamos, Bruce Johnston and Mike Love of the Beach Boys on 'Fox and Friends' in December 2022. Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The award-winning actor/musician John Stamos has been added to the line-up for next month’s second sailing of The Beach Boys Good Vibrations Cruise. Presented by Club Kokomo Spirits, it will sail March 3-8 from Miami, FL to Harvest Caye, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico, aboard Norwegian Pearl.

Stamos, good friends with the Beach Boys, led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, and performed at their Carnegie Hall show in New York last December 5, and at another date in Huntington, NY. Both were part of their 2022 holiday tour, Tis the Season with The Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra.

For the cruise, the Beach Boys have joined forces with Sixthman, creators of festivals on sand and at sea for more than two decades. Limited cabins are available now at www.thebeachboyscruise.com. Stamos, the Cypress, CA native, is known for roles such as Dr. Tony Gates on the NBC medical drama ER, in series such as Full House and Grandfathered and his stage work.

Stamos is currently writing his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, for Holt & Company, and will offer meet-and-greet and photo opportunities on board for those who pre-ordersthe book. Attendees of the cruise will be offered an exclusive discount on orders for the book during its sailng.

As previously reported, the cruise will feature sets by the Isley Brothers, the Temptations, the Righteous Brothers, Mark McGrath, RAIN – A Tribute to The Beatles, Jimmy Webb, Katrina (from Katrina and the Waves), Maggie Rose, Kris Allen, the Surfrajettes, Morgan James, and the Neon Queen – Tribute To ABBA.

There will also be a once-in-a-lifetime photo taken with the Beach Boys for every cabin on board, and cruisers will also visit the beach on the private island of Harvest Caye, Belize, and sample the local culture and crystal blue waters of Costa Maya, Mexico.

