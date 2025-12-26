Kali Uchis Drops Fan-Favorite Single ‘Muévelo’

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Kali Uchis is in the holiday spirit, gifting her fans with a hotly anticipated unreleased track entitled “Muévelo.” The track was recorded during Uchis’ ORQUÍDEAS era and subsequently leaked. Now, the track is having a significant moment on social media, leading to fans asking for the song to arrive on streaming services. Uchis listened, and the track is out now.

Uchis shared the news of the song via TikTok, dropping a video that featured her explaining the song’s origins in Spanish, before offering some last thoughts in English: “I hope you guys make lots of fun memories with your family and enjoy this song to end your year.”

The new song arrives as Uchis is preparing for the Latin America leg of her arena tour, The Sincerely, Tour. The upcoming dates will begin with a February 8 show in São Paulo, Brazil, before wrapping up on February 25 in Mexico City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kali Uchis - Muévelo (Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Uchis released the deluxe edition of her latest LP, Sincerely, back in October. Out via Capitol Records, Sincerely: P.S. adds five new tracks to the original project, including the single “Pretty Promises” featuring Mariah The Scientist. Another collaboration between the duo, “It’s A Crime,” hit No.1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart earlier this month.

Sincerely, written and executive-produced by Uchis, originally came out in May. The project marked Uchis’ return to English-language singing, after sharing the Spanish-language Orquiedas in early 2024.

Sincerely reached No.2 on the Billboard 200, and included singles “All I Can Say,” “Sunshine & Rain…,” and “ILYSMIH.” She announced the deluxe edition in September alongside the release of another new track, “Cry about it!” featuring Ravyn Lenae. The album also received a sterling 8.5/10 review from Paste upon its release, and made its way onto year-end lists from Complex, Rolling Stone, and Slant Magazine.

Listen to Kali Uchis’s “Muévelo” now.