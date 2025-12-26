ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
SIGN UP

Kali Uchis Drops Fan-Favorite Single ‘Muévelo’

The track from the ‘ORQUÍDEAS’ era has quickly become a standout within her discography.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Kali Uchis is in the holiday spirit, gifting her fans with a hotly anticipated unreleased track entitled “Muévelo.” The track was recorded during Uchis’ ORQUÍDEAS era and subsequently leaked. Now, the track is having a significant moment on social media, leading to fans asking for the song to arrive on streaming services. Uchis listened, and the track is out now.

Tears For Fears - Songs From The Big Chair
Tears For Fears - Songs From The Big Chair
Tears For Fears - Songs From The Big Chair

Uchis shared the news of the song via TikTok, dropping a video that featured her explaining the song’s origins in Spanish, before offering some last thoughts in English: “I hope you guys make lots of fun memories with your family and enjoy this song to end your year.”

The new song arrives as Uchis is preparing for the Latin America leg of her arena tour, The Sincerely, Tour. The upcoming dates will begin with a February 8 show in São Paulo, Brazil, before wrapping up on February 25 in Mexico City.

Kali Uchis - Muévelo (Audio)

Click to load video

Uchis released the deluxe edition of her latest LP, Sincerely, back in October. Out via Capitol Records, Sincerely: P.S. adds five new tracks to the original project, including the single “Pretty Promises” featuring Mariah The Scientist. Another collaboration between the duo, “It’s A Crime,” hit No.1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart earlier this month.

Sincerely, written and executive-produced by Uchis, originally came out in May. The project marked Uchis’ return to English-language singing, after sharing the Spanish-language Orquiedas in early 2024.

Sincerely reached No.2 on the Billboard 200, and included singles “All I Can Say,” “Sunshine & Rain…,” and “ILYSMIH.” She announced the deluxe edition in September alongside the release of another new track, “Cry about it!” featuring Ravyn Lenae. The album also received a sterling 8.5/10 review from Paste upon its release, and made its way onto year-end lists from Complex, Rolling Stone, and Slant Magazine.

Listen to Kali Uchis’s “Muévelo” now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground & Nico
(Vinylphyle)
1LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
U2 - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns
‘Beautiful Day’: The Dawn Of A New Era For U2
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top