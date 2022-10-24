Kid Cudi Announces ‘Man On The Moon Trilogy Box Set’

Grammy Award-winning sonic visionary, artist, producer, and director Kid Cudi has announced the Man On The Moon Trilogy Box Set, which is out via Republic/UMe on November 4.

For the first time ever, this expansive collection includes all three entries of his influential and chart-topping epic Man On The Moon trilogy. Adding another dimension to this must-have for collectors, KAWS personally designed the limited-edition box set packaging. Beyond spanning six vinyl LPs, the package includes a booklet with rare, never-before-seen photos.

In tandem with the Man On The Moon set, Cudi and KAWS teamed up to deliver fans an exclusive merchandise capsule. The line is comprised of signature heavyweight tees and crewnecks that highlight the box set art across five styles. Much like the box set itself, this capsule will only be available for a limited time.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of last month, Cudi shared his eagerly awaited twin projects, the Netflix special Entergalactic, and the accompanying album of the same name.

The Netflix project was created in collaboration with Kenya Barris and tells an original, immersive, animated story about a young artist named Jabari–voiced by Kid Cudi–as he attempts to balance love and success.

Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl, Meadow–voiced by Jessica Williams. An explosion of art, music, and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York.

The all-star cast also features the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, Macauley Culkin, Teyana Taylor, Jayden Smith, Arturo Castro, 070 Shake, and Ty Dolla $ign.

The latter star also appears on the accompanying record, alongside other guests like 2 Chainz and Don Toliver. The album’s bonus track, “Burrow” also features Toliver, Steve Aoki, and Dot Da Genius.

Pre-order Man On The Moon Trilogy Box Set.