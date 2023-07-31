Lady Gaga Announces Return Of ‘Jazz And Piano’ Vegas Residency

Lady Gaga - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

Lady Gaga is set to bring back her special “Jazz and Piano” show for a new Las Vegas residency set to kick off later this summer.

The 12-concert run will launch August 31 at Dolby Live at Park MGM, with shows scheduled through September and wrapping October 4. Tickets will go on sale August 4 at 10 a.m. PT, though various presales will be available, including one for those in Gaga’s Little Monsters fan community (that starts Aug 1ust at 12 p.m. PT). Full ticket information is available on the residency’s website.

Gaga debuted her “Jazz and Piano” show—a celebration of jazz standards and the Great American songbook—back in early 2019 when she first arrived in Las Vegas.

During Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball tour, it was reported that a show at Dodger Stadium was filmed. Back in June, in an Instagram post, Gaga confirmed the news.

She wrote, “I wanted to share a more personal moment with you today, I know I haven’t been doing a lot of that lately and some of you are really longing for me to share more of my artistic process. I’ve been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way—I wrote and produced music for a special project, I prepared for months developing my character for Joker, I filmed Joker for many months (a very introspective time), I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit.

“I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling. I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past, but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity—to create within myself and to have a personal life that’s just for me. I’m sure that may feel different because I haven’t always been so private (I bet that will make some of you laugh)—but I LOVE my fans, my little monsters, so much and that will never change.”

