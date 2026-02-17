SIGN UP

Lana Del Rey Releases New Single ‘White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter’

The song marks Del Rey’s first release in nearly a year as she builds up to her heavily anticipated new album.

Lana Del Rey White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter
Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

For the first time in almost a year, Lana Del Rey has returned with new music. “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter” marks the first new release from Del Rey since her pair of 2025 tracks, “Henry, Come On” — her second biggest streaming launch to date after “Say Yes To Heaven” — and “Bluebird.”

“This is the one I’ve been waiting for,” Del Rey told her Instagram followers of “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter” in a video message earlier this month. “I’m really happy about it.”

Promotional materials note that the release of “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter” coincides with the dawn of the Year of the Horse. The track reveals new wrinkles of the Southern gothic sound she’s been pursuing as she builds toward the release of her new album, the follow-up to 2023’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter

Click to load video

“He’s my white feather-hawk tail deer hunter,” Del Rey sings at one point in the eerie, minimal ballad. “Likes to keep me cool in the hot breeze summer/ Likes to push me on this green John Deere mower/ I know you wish you had a man like him, it’s such a bummer.”

In the video message, Del Rey said she co-wrote “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter” with her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, as well as her brother-in-law, Jason Pickens, and her sister, Chuck Grant. The songwriters also worked together on the music video. Del Rey co-produced the track with Drew Erickson and Jack Antonoff, with mixing from Dean Reid and Laura Sisk. The track features a sample of Ella Fitzgerald’s “Laura.”

While working on the new project, Del Rey spent part of last year on the road. After performing at the country-centric Stagecoach Festival in April, she played sold-out stadiums in the UK and Ireland over the summer, including two dates at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 3 and 4.

Listen to Lana Del Rey’s “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter” here.

