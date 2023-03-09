Lewis Capaldi Partners With Netflix For ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ Documentary

Lewis Capaldi - Photo: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Netflix and Lewis Capaldi today announces a special, raw and honest feature length music documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, in partnership with Netflix, BMG, & Pulse Films, executive produced by Independent Entertainment, BMG and Quickfire Films, set to be released globally on Netflix on April 5.

The documentary arrives ahead of his highly anticipated second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent – out May 19 on EMI Records.

Directed by BAFTA winner Joe Pearlman (Harry Potter 20th Anniversary, After the Screaming Stops) this all-access film sees Lewis Capaldi at a pivotal moment in his career. At the heart of this film is the story of a young artist, returning to his roots after achieving unbelievable global success, attempting to reconnect with his old life and the family and friends he left behind.

Four years in the making and following 5 back-to-back sold out global headline tours, screaming fans and history making chart success, the singer-songwriter somewhat dizzyingly finds himself back at his parent’s house in Scotland to begin work on his highly-anticipated second album.

How I’m Feeling Now captures Capaldi’s defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality and all he’s ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words. Digging beneath the popular clichés surrounding the most unlikely of popstars reveals a deeply thoughtful and self-reflective young man at a unique crossroads in his life as he carries the weight of trying to eclipse the success of his record-breaking debut album.

Lewis Capaldi said: “I’m pretty terrified for people to see this documentary if I’m quite honest, but I’m also really proud of it. I hope you enjoy it.”

Sam Bridger, Head of Music Film at Pulse Films said: “How I’m Feeling Now started out as a film about the process of creating the ‘difficult second album’, but ended up being an astonishingly unguarded portrait of the pressures of fame on young shoulders, exploring one of the great conversations of our age – mental health. Such unfiltered access to one of the biggest stars on the planet is testament to the bravery of Lewis and his team who invited us into their world, and the incredible trust and storytelling instincts of Director Joe Pearlman, Producer Alice Rhodes and the production team.’

Stuart Souter, BMG Vice President Films said: “This is much more than just a music film. With the support of his family, Lewis has opened up in a unique way. Just like his music, we are confident that it will connect with people around the world”.

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now is a BMG presents, in association with Quickfire Films, and Pulse Films production. The film was represented at market by Independent Entertainment.

The return of Lewis Capaldi has been phenomenal, rocketing straight to the top of the UK singles chart in September last year with comeback track ‘Forget Me’, which became Platinum-certified and smashed over 200 million streams globally. That quickly turned into a fourth UK number 1 with his stunning second single “Pointless,” an honor that equals the likes of Whitney Houston, Cher, Jay-Z, One Direction, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake and Usher.

For his highly anticipated second album, the idea has been simple but potent: to go in and do the exact same thing. No bells, whistles or starry featured vocalists, and no ruinously expensive stays in distant studios. Like it was on his debut, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is straight-up, full-force honesty.

Selling over 10 million copies worldwide, debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent propelled Capaldi from bedroom musician to superstar. Few have seen a debut release quite like it, becoming the biggest selling UK album of 2019 & 2020, spawning two UK number 1 singles, bagging a few BRITs and a Grammy nomination, with one of those number 1’s becoming a smash hit on both sides of the globe in “Someone You Loved,” which recently became the UK’s most streamed song of ALL TIME.

Having recently sold out his 2023 UK arena tour in a matter of seconds, he will headline Reading & Leeds Festival in August, perform at Glastonbury Festival, as well as play his biggest headline summer shows to date to over 30,000 fans a night in Manchester, Edinburgh & Belfast. Lewis is currently making his way through a sold out European arena tour, before embarking on his biggest ever sold-out headline tour of North America this Spring.

Pre-order Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.