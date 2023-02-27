Lil Baby Shares Video For Fridayy-Assisted Track ‘Forever’

Lil Baby - Photo: YouTube/Quality Control Music/Motown Records

Lil Baby has shared a music video for “Forever,” which features Fridayy and is one of many standout cuts from his celebrated October 2022 LP, It’s Only Me.

The video, shot on location in the tropics, finds Baby recounting a toxic relationship. The jet-setting visual perfectly mirrors Baby’s lyrics as he raps, “Every time he get back in the picture, you act different on me/ Ayy, tell that n___a we gon’ have to share you, I ain’t trippin’ on it/ One more time might be the best for both of us/ Maybe we should talk about it later when we sober up.”

Back in November, Baby shared a music video for his single “Pop Out,” which features Nardo Wick and is also featured on his celebrated new album It’s Only Me.

In the visual, Baby puts on for his community and the state of Georgia, interacting with fans and supporting politicians like incumbent senator Raphael Warnock. Baby also shows off his glowing chains and bevy of cars, balancing his activism with a taste for the luxurious.

Before that, Baby shared an accompanying video for “Stand On It.” In the cut, Baby and his crew show off their shining diamonds, luxury cars, and tricked out dirt bikes. Baby shows off his skills on the bike, which are almost as impressive as his work on the mic. He spits, “I’m tryna touch me a billi’, still hustle like I’m on zero/ Really done saved some n____s, that’s why they call me the hero/ Trappin’ like this s__t legal, I’m tryna uplift my people/ I used to serve in the regal, I turned ’em into believers.”

Since his 2017 debut, the 27-year-old Atlanta icon has quickly established himself as one of the most renowned and critically-acclaimed names in music. Lil Baby has rightly earned an ever growing list of impressive achievements including BET’s Best New Artist, VEVO’s Top Performing Hip-Hop Artist of 2020, Rap Caviar MVP, Apple Music’s Global Artist of the Year, multiple Grammy nominations, a Grammy win for Best Melodic Rap Performance on “Hurricane,” and a MTV VMA win for Best Hip Hop for “Do We Have A Problem” with Nicki Minaj.

