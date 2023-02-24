Lola Young Builds A Gritty New World On ‘Don’t Hate Me’

Lola Young – Photo: Charlotte Patmore (Courtesy of Island Records)

Lola Young has shared “Don’t Hate Me,” the latest track to be taken from her upcoming new project, My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely.

The new track finds the BRITs Rising Star nominee and BBC Sound Of… shortlist inclusion building a gritty new world filled with crunchy, rumbling basslines and percussion. Over the top, she delivers Mike Skinner-style spoken word, filled with analogies referring to a person’s true character.

“Don’t hate me, but you’re not what I thought you was,” Young declares. “You said that I’m really f____g boring/Well that’s rich coming from you/Cos you rain you’re f_____g pouring.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lola Young - Don't Hate Me (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Despite only being released today (February 24), “Don’t Hate Me” has already gained popularity on TikTok – including some famous faces. Supermodel Bella Hadid and beauty mogul and influencer Kylie Jenner have both used the “Don’t Hate Me” sound in recent videos they’ve shared on the app.

My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely will be released on May 26 via Day One/Island Records and marks a new era for the 22-year-old singer/songwriter. The record deals with themes such as love bombing, gaslighting, body image, and depression, serving as a relatable listen for any young person growing up today. “It’s my journey towards being a woman and figuring out who I am,” Young explained in a press release.

The project will feature the previously released tracks “Annabel’s House,” which saw her explore an emotional story of unrequited love, and “Stream Of Consciousness.” The latter was a “contemplation of who I am, my insecurities, the mistakes I have made and what I’ve learned from them to grow into the young woman I am becoming,” according to Young.

The new release follows a busy 2022 for Young, which saw the star perform at festivals across the UK and Europe, including Glastonbury, Bestival, The Great Escape, All Points East, and more.

Buy or stream “Don’t Hate Me.”