Lorde, Charli XCX, The Smashing Pumpkins Among 2026 Lollapalooza Headliners

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Lollapalooza has revealed its stacked lineup. Lorde, Charli XCX, The Smashing Pumpkins, Olivia Dean, Tate McRae, Jennie, The xx, and John Summit will be this year’s festival headliners.

It will be a homecoming for The Smashing Pumpkins. It’s been over 30 years since the rock band, formed in 1988 in Chicago by frontman and guitarist Billy Corgan, performed at the festival. They were part of the fourth lineup in 1994, back when Lollapalooza was a touring festival.

Lorde isn’t a stranger to Lollapalooza. The pop star previously played in 2014 and 2017, the first time she headlined. The xx, who are returning after a three-year hiatus, have previously performed in 2010 and 2017 (both at the Chicago and South America editions).

This year marks the debut Lollapalooza performances for headliners Jennie and Olivia Dean. Jennie, who rose to fame as a member of K-pop girl group Blackpink, released her solo debut album Ruby, which entered the Top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Olivia Dean, meanwhile, had a breakout 2025 thanks to her globally acclaimed second album, The Art of Loving. It featured her signature single “Man I Need,” which topped the chart in her native UK and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. In February, she won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

Other artists below the top billing include Lil Uzi Vert, Sombr, Yungblud, Major Lazer, Leon Thomas, Beabadoobee, Zara Larsson, 5 Seconds of Summer, Empire of the Sun, Wet Leg, Finn Wolfhard, Turnstile, Clipse, Geese, Aespa, the Chainsmokers, Muna, and dozens more.

This year’s Lollapalooza will take place from July 30 through August 2 at its signature venue—Grant Park. The presale started March 19 at 10 a.m. CT with a one-hour window for the lowest-price four-day tickets. Prices will increase at 11 a.m. CT when general on-sale begins.

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