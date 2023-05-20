Louis The Child Recruits Zachary Knowles For ‘Daybreak’

Louis the Child - Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Chicago-bred production duo Louis The Child has released its brand-new single entitled “Daybreak” featuring rising pop singer Zachary Knowles.

On the track, Knowles croons about wanting a romantic partner to feel safe while his smooth vocals float over the duo’s dynamic and punchy production, making it another stellar Louis The Child smash. Dreamlike, whimsical, and other-worldly, the imagery for the track matches the energy of the music, which is a stark contrast from Louis The Child’s most recent project, Black Marble, and is a theme that will be carried through in the pair’s next chapter.

Louis The Child - Daybreak (feat. Zachary Knowles) (Official Visualizer)

Louis The Child says about the track, “We’re stoked to share ‘Daybreak’ with you and kick off a new era of music! It’s a big windows-down summertime vibe, we hope you enjoy it :).”

Additionally, Louis The Child has just announced its second annual Alter-Ego, a multi-stage takeover at the Brooklyn Mirage on August 19 where the duo will be playing a Black Marble set and a back-to-back headlining set with a special guest.

The highly anticipated event will give fans the opportunity to see their favorite artists step outside of their comfort zones and play experimental sets. Supporting artists on the lineup include Blonde Maze, Chromebodies, Joyride, The Knocks, Snakehips, and more.

This year, the event will be bigger and better with an additional room designated for stand-up comedy and live improv, as well as a Space Yacht takeover in a separate room. Pre-sale tickets for Alter Ego will be available on Tuesday, May 23rd at 10am ET. General on-sale will be on Wednesday, May 24th at 10am ET.

Louis The Child will also be playing a number of festivals this summer including Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Lollapalooza, and Moonrise Festival, as well as two shows this September 23 and September 24 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. While the first show is already sold-out, tickets for the September 24th show are on-sale now.

Buy or stream “Daybreak.”