Margo Price Announces New Album ‘Strays,’ Shares ‘Change Of Heart’

Margo Price - Photo: Alysse Gafkjen (Courtesy of Shore Fire Media)

Margo Price has announced that her forthcoming album Strays will be released on January 13 via Loma Vista Recordings.

Extracting herself from expectations, musical genre and the material desires that drive the world, Strays finds Price tackling demons of self-image, self-worth, and more that came in the wake of her recent decision to quit drinking.

Produced by Margo Price and Jonathan Wilson (Angel Olsen, Father John Misty), Strays was primarily recorded in the summer of 2021, during a week spent at Fivestar Studio in California’s Topanga Canyon. While the songwriting began the summer prior–during a six-day, mushroom-filled trip that Price and her husband Jeremy Ivey took to South Carolina–it was amongst the hallucinatory hills of western Los Angeles that Price experienced the best recording sessions of her career.

Instilled with a newfound confidence and comfortability to experiment and explore like never before, Margo Price and her longtime band of Pricetags channeled their telepathic abilities into songs that span rock n roll, psychedelic country, rhythm & blues, and glistening, iridescent pop. Having been together since the days before Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, her 2016 debut that Rolling Stone named one of the Greatest Country Albums of All Time, Price and her band tracked live in the same room, simultaneously expanding upon and completely exploding the notions of every other album they have made together.

With additional vocals from Sharon Van Etten and Lucius, plus guitar from Mike Campbell, strings, synthesizers and a breadth of previously untapped sounds, Strays is also Price’s most collaborative record yet.

“I feel this urgency to keep moving, keep creating,” says Margo Price. “You get stuck in the same patterns of thinking, the same loops of addiction. But there comes a point where you just have to say, ‘I’m going to be here, I’m going to enjoy it, and I’m not going to put so much stock into checking the boxes for everyone else.’ I feel more mature in the way that I write now, I’m on more than just a search for large crowds and accolades. I’m trying to find what my soul needs.”

Pre-order Strays.