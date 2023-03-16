Martin Scorcese’s Documentary On New York Dolls’ David Johansen To Premiere April 14

Martin Scorcese and David Johansen - Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for FLC

David Johansen–the legendary frontman of New York Dolls–will be the focus of an upcoming documentary co-directed by Martin Scorsese.

Personality Crisis: One Night Only, is set to premiere on April 14 on Showtime. The film will capture Johansen as he staged his pre-Covid cabaret performances at New York’s Cafe Carlyle in January 2020. Throughout the shows — which featured Johansen revisiting his own catalog as his alter ego Poindexter — the singer also regaled the audience with stories about his time as a fixture on the New York City music scene.

Personality Crisis: One Night Only (2023) Official Trailer | Documentary | SHOWTIME

“I’ve known David Johansen for decades, and his music has been a touchstone ever since I listened to the Dolls when I was making Mean Streets,” Scorsese said in a statement. “Then and now, David’s music captures the energy and excitement of New York City. I often see him perform, and over the years I’ve gotten to know the depth of his musical inspirations. After seeing his show at the Café Carlyle, I knew I had to film it because it was so extraordinary to see the evolution of his life and his musical talent in such an intimate setting.”

As a founding member of the New York Dolls, Johansen and his bandmates were among the godfathers of punk rock, who built on the dirty rock & roll of The Rolling Stones (and Mick Jagger’s androgyny), girl-group pop, the Stooges’ anarchic noise, and the glam rock of David Bowie and T. Rex, to create a sound that was utterly unique.

Their shambolic performances influenced a generation of musicians in New York and London, who all went on to form punk bands. And although their time together was short-lived, their first two albums remain among the most popular cult records in rock history.

