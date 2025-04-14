Reggae Icon Max Romeo Has Died

Photo: David Corio/Redferns

The influential Jamaican reggae artist Max Romeo, best known for revolutionary songs like “Chase the Devil,” died on Friday, April 11. The Guardian has reported the cause as complications from a heart condition. “To hear of his passing is quite shocking,” said Romeo’s lawyer, Errol Michael Henry. “He was a perfect gentleman, and a gentle soul. He had great love for his family, and he was a legend in his own right. You couldn’t meet a nicer person – which makes the loss more difficult.” Romeo was 80 years old.

Born Maxwell Livingston Smith, Max Romeo moved to Kingston as a youth. In the 1960s, he fronted the harmony trio the Emotions. A provocative 1968 solo song called “Wet Dreams” became his first international hit though the single was banned by the BBC. Produced by Bunny Lee, “Wet Dreams” was a UK Top 10 and spent 25 weeks in the charts. Romeo then went to London to record his debut album, A Dream, with the Rudies as a backing band.

Back in Jamaica, Romeo became involved in the burgeoning roots reggae scene. His music grew increasingly political, resulting in revolutionary anthems like “Let the Power Fall on I,” which became a theme song for Jamaica’s People’s National party during its successful 1972 election campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

War Ina Babylon

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The title of his 1976 masterpiece War Ina Babylon poked fun at the political corruption in Jamaica. The album, released on Island Records, featured the Upsetters as part of Romeo’s ongoing collaboration with Lee “Scratch” Perry. “Chase the Devil,” in particular, has since been sampled by artists across genres including Kanye West and the Prodigy.

In 1978, Romeo moved to New York, where he co-wrote and starred in the musical Reggae. He also performed backing vocals on the Rolling Stones’ song “Dance” on their album Emotional Release. Romeo spent his final years recording and touring the world. His last album of originals, Words from the Brave, came out in 2019.

Listen to the Max Romeo album War Ina Babylon now.