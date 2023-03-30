Mick Jagger Portrait By Andy Warhol Tops Bonham’s ‘British.Cool.’ Auction

Andy Warhol and Mick Jagger - Photo: Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

A portrait of Mick Jagger by Andy Warhol was the top lot in Bonham’s British. Cool. auction yesterday (29) in New Bond Street, London. Other highlights of the British artist-themed sale included lots relating to Pink Floyd, David Bowie, and Abbey Road Studios.

Mick Jagger, from Mick Jagger Portfolio by Andy Warhol, achieved a sale price of £151,500 ($186,000), having been given a pre-sale estimate of £60,000-80,000. There was a total of 252 lots in the sale, which realized a collective £938,900 ($1.15m).

“From Banksy prints to Dame Vivienne Westwood fashion pieces, British. Cool. offered items from the peak of Britain’s contemporary cultural legacy,” said Carolin von Massenbach, co-head of sale. “Demonstrating the spread of British influence across the Atlantic, as well as Mick Jagger’s enduring sense of cool, we are thrilled that Mick Jagger, from Mick Jagger Portfolio by Andy Warhol in particular achieved such an impressive result – more than double its pre-sale estimate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Her fellow co-head of sale Janet Hardie added: “With an array of art, prints, fashion, photographs and popular culture memorabilia, it is no wonder British. Cool. enticed collectors across all categories. We are delighted that yet again we demonstrated that Britain’s cultural highlights certainly remain incredibly cool and current.”

Buy three of Mick Jagger’s four solo albums on 180 gram vinyl.

Other highlights of the sale included:

• Banksy (born 1974), Pulp Fiction, 2004. Sold for £88,500.

• Sir Peter Blake R.A. (British, born 1932), I Love You. 5. (in homage to Jack Pierson), 2010. Sold for £21,700.

• Original animated cels by Ian Emes inspired by and created for Pink Floyd’s World Tour of their landmark album The Dark Side Of The Moon, including Time – Ticking Away’, A Multi-Cel Set Up for The Dark Side Of The Moon, 1974, which sold for £20,400.

• Damien Hirst (born 1965), Loyalty, from The Virtues, 2021. Sold for £17,900.

• Terry O’Neill (British, 1938-2019), David Bowie Diamond Dogs, 1974, printed later. Sold for £10,200.

• A Belisha Beacon pedestrian post from the Abbey Road crossing, 2010’s. Sold for £7,700.

• Vivienne Westwood & Malcolm McLaren, An Original and Rare Pink Two Cowboys T-Shirt, 1975. Sold for £3,800.

• Tracey Emin (born 1963) and Longchamp, International Woman suitcase, limited edition 2004. Sold for £3,600.