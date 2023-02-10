Moby Announces New Album ‘Resound NYC’

Moby - Photo: Lindsay Hicks

Moby has announced his new album, Resound NYC, which will be released through Destsche Grammophon on May 12.

In the follow-up to his acclaimed album Reprise (May, 2021), his debut on Deutsche Grammophon which featured guests including Kris Kristofferson, Mark Lanegan, Jim James, and Skylar Grey, Moby reimagines and orchestrates fifteen of his most iconic tracks written or recorded in New York from the years 1994 to 2010, with guest vocalists including Gregory Porter, Ricky Wilson (Kaiser Chiefs), Margo Timmins, and Amythyst Kiah.

While many of the vocalists are household names, others are less familiar: Moby discovered P.T. Banks singing in a wedding band in Texas, while the elderly father of mesmerizingly soulful Danielle Ponder joins her on the remake of “Run On.” In advance of the album release, Moby has shared the first single “In This World” featuring Marisha Wallace. You can check the track out below.

moby ft. Marisha Wallace - 'In This World' (Resound NYC Version) (Official Visualizer)

The music pioneer’s 20th studio album reflects perhaps the most defining era in Moby’s musical life, from his former home of New York City.

Moby was born in New York City, and began his music career playing in punk rock bands, and dj’ing at underground clubs in and around New York.

After dj’ing and touring live through the ’90s, in 1999 Moby’s breakthrough album Play became not just a commercial success but a global phenomenon. He had already enjoyed hits with “Go”, “Feeling So Real”, and his version of the “James Bond Theme”, and had been asked to remix everyone from Michael Jackson to Freddie Mercury, but the smash hit Play changed everything. As we entered a new millennium, he turned electronic music on its head.

“Before I discovered punk rock, I grew up with classic rock,” says Moby. “My first concert was Yes at Madison Square Garden in 1978. So it was super compelling revisiting my songs and seeing whether they held up with a more traditional, non-electronic, orchestral approach.”

Revisiting his past whilst reimagining his future has resulted in Resound NYC, an album packed full of thrilling music, a classic reworking of definitive and era-defining songs, once again reminding us of the incredible scope and relevance of Moby’s musical talent. (The original version of “When It’s Cold I’d Like To Die” recently featured in Netflix’s Stranger Things finale).

“An orchestra can be anything, it can be whatever the composer wants it to be,” Moby says. “So rather than having every song receive the same orchestral treatment, I kind of built a bespoke orchestral approach for each song.”

With Resound NYC, Moby reconsiders not just the evolution of his own work, but also a time, a place, and even a transformation in our world: “When you think of the ’90s,” he says, “Bill Clinton was President; the rave scene was this utopian, idyllic world; the Soviet Union had ended; climate change was just an idea for a book that Al Gore was going to write. Back then, making music was this celebration of the potential that our world had, that our culture had. And now it’s almost a refuge in an at times terrifying and apocalyptic world.”

Pre-order Resound NYC.

Resound NYC tracklist:

“In My Heart” ft. Gregory Porter

“Extreme Ways” ft. The Temper Trap

“South Side” ft. Ricky Wilson

“Flower (Find My Baby)” ft. Amythyst Kiah

“In This World” ft. Marisha Wallace

“Helpless” ft. Margo Timmins, Damien Jurado

“Signs Of Love”

“Perfect Life” ft. Ricky Wilson

“When It’s Cold I’d Like To Die” ft. P.T. Banks

“Slipping Away”

“Second Cool Hive” ft. OUM, Sarah Willis

“Hyenas”

“Last Night”

“Run On” ft. Danielle Ponder, Elijah Ponder

“Walk With Me” ft. Lady Blackbird.