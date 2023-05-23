My Morning Jacket’s ‘Return To Thunderdome’ To Premiere On YouTube

My Morning Jacket - Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

My Morning Jacket has announced tonight’s premiere of Return To Thunderdome, a new documentary film chronicling the band’s now-legendary performance at 2004’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival during what proved a historic downpour. The film will debut tonight, May 23, at 9:00 pm (ET), exclusively via the official MMJ YouTube channel.

Filmed live on the Which Stage at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, TN on June 12, 2004, Return To Thunderdome captures one of the most iconic sets in both My Morning Jacket and Bonnaroo history, a landmark performance that saw ominous dark clouds roll in just as the band took the stage.

My Morning Jacket - Golden (Live from Bonnaroo 2004)

Though torrential rain quickly followed, the band proceeded to run through such classics as “Mahgeetah,” “Lowdown,” “Cobra,” “One Big Holiday,” and “Golden,” the latter of which premieres today at all DSPs and streaming services alongside an official live video streaming now at YouTube. Check that video out above.

Today’s premiere of Return To Thunderdome heralds the upcoming third installment in My Morning Jacket’s MMJ LIVE vinyl series, MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return to Thunderdome), arriving via ATO Records on Friday, June 9. The 12-song collection will be available at all DSPs and as 2xLP 140g Coke bottle clear vinyl (with gatefold jacket and digital download card). Pre-orders are available now.

“It seems like only yesterday we were playing in the hot n sweaty rain-soaked Thunderdome down at the ol roo…but WOW it’s been nearly 20 years!” Jim James exclaims. “We are so excited to revisit and share this pivotal moment for the band and beautiful moment in time with the universe with you all again!”

My Morning Jacket has just embarked on a wide-ranging world tour, with US dates resuming June 15 at St. Augustine, FL’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre and then continuing through a two-night return to Morrison, CO’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre that includes a very special show celebrating the 20th anniversary of MMJ’s classic third studio album, It Still Moves, on August 25.

Pre-order MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return to Thunderdome).