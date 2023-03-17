NCT 127 To Launch The First Official K-pop Graphic Novel, ‘Limitless’

NCT 127 – Photo: Courtesy of Rogers & Cowan PMK

NCT 127 is set to launch the first official K-pop graphic novel, titled Limitless, later this year, introducing a brand new fictional chapter into the group’s story.

Presented in the manhwa (South Korean comic) format, Limitless will follow the nine-member boyband in the midst of a world tour as they approach New York City. The members soon experience a world of shared and enigmatic dreams. By solving these subconscious mysteries that seem to be intersecting with reality, they overcome their inner fears.

“NCT was designed as a project of unlimited potential, unrestrained by geography and formal boundaries,” SM Entertainment explained in a press release. “We’re overjoyed to unite with Z2 Comics to witness NCT 127 expand beyond the boundaries of music into graphic novels.”

Limitless is produced in collaboration with Universal Music Group and Z2 Comics. The latter’s CEO Kevin Meek said: “We’re beyond excited to bring NCTzens and K-Pop fans around the globe a beautiful and thought-provoking piece of art that will be core to the NCT universe.”

“It is truly great to see how music and artist IP expand without boundaries,” BJ Yang, CEO of Universal Music Group Korea, added. “From our existing partnership with Z2 Comics, and together with SM Entertainment, Universal Music Group has successfully managed to crossover K-Pop intellectual properties to the graphic novel industry.

“Together, we have created a unique way to enjoy graphic novels, music, and the K-Pop genre all in one. We can’t wait to see this project come to life and land in the hands of music fans all around the world.”

Limitless is expected to be released in late summer 2023 and can be pre-ordered here. It will be available in standard hardcover and deluxe hardcover editions. The former will come with nine variant covers, each featuring members of NCT 127. The deluxe hardcover will come hand signed with nine art prints illustrated by Kayla Felty, as well as a group-shot custom trading card and certificate of authenticity.

NCT 127 made its most recent musical comeback with the album 2 Baddies last year. The record was followed by a repackaged version, Ay-Yo, in January, featuring three new songs.

