Ne-Yo Releases Music Video For ‘Handle Me Gently’

Ne-Yo - Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

R&B superstar Ne-Yo has released a music video for “Handle Me Gently,” which is featured on his new album Self Explanatory.

The studio visual finds Ne-Yo writing lyrics behind a mixing board, searching for a perfect melody to sing on the track.

Ne-Yo - Handle Me Gently (Visualizer)

On Self Explanatory, the thirteen-track collection upholds the hallmark of Ne-Yo’s signature style ignited by a fresh flame and fiery focus. The aforementioned “Handle Me Gently” hinges on a buoyant throwback groove as his vocal fireworks pop off. With undeniable emotion, he assures, “I need you to know there ain’t no games I’m playing. I don’t want nobody else, this love is here to stay.”

Strings set the scene for the record on the sultry “Layin’ Low” with Zae France, while “U 2 Luv” glides on a thumping bass line towards an invitation, “Let’s dance until last call.” Over glassy acoustic guitar, Ne-Yo showcases another side of himself on “Push Up” [feat. Trippie Redd]. Then, there’s “Want It All or Nothing” where his hypnotic high register shines.

Ne-Yo initially sparked excitement for Self Explanatory with the banger “You Got The Body,” for which Rolling Stone declared, “Ne-Yo turns up the heat,” while VIBE hailed the Teyana Taylor-directed video as “hypnotic.” Also on the album, the fan favorite single “Stay Down” [feat. Yung Bleu] notably generated 3.6 million Spotify streams and over 3.2 million YouTube views on the accompanying music video.

Ne-Yo first began teasing the project last month with the aforementioned “You Got The Body.” It followed another popular 2021 track, “What If,” which found Ne-Yo recalling a lost love and wondering what would have happened if they hadn’t parted. Ne-Yo recorded “What If” in London with producers Ebenezer and Magnus Klausen. Curtis “Sauce” Wilson produced the vocals. Ne-Yo performed along with a troupe of dancers in the striking black & white video for “What If,” which was made in partnership with Shutterstock.

