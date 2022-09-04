Ne-Yo Teams Up With Zoe France For ‘Layin‘ Low’ Video

Ne-Yo - Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Three-time GRAMMY award-winning R&B hitmaker and songwriter Ne-Yo has released a music video for his single “Layin’ Low” with Zae France.

The visual was directed by Rook and finds Ne-Yo and Zae linking up together for a pool party at a lavish mansion.

Ne-Yo - "Layin' Low" ft. Zae France (Official Video)

Ne-Yo - "Layin' Low" ft. Zae France (Official Video)

Ne-Yo’s collaboration with Zae originally appeared on his eighth studio album, Self Explanatory, which he dropped in July via Motown Records. The 13-song body of work also features additional collaborations with Yung Bleu, Jeremih, and Trippie Redd.

The new visual marks the first video that Ne-Yo dropped since he released “You Got The Body,” which was directed by Teyana Taylor. He also unveiled the video for “Don’t Love Me” back in May that included appearances from R&B singer Serayah and P-Valley actor Tyler Lepley.

Self Explanatory is Ne-Yo’s first album release since 2018, when he dropped Good Man, which included collaborations with Romeo Santos, Stefflon Don, Bebe Rexha, PartyNextDoor, and more.

The “Layin’ Low” video comes ahead of the acclaimed hitmaker’s forthcoming UK tour–his first tour appearance there in six years–where he will perform his classics along with songs from the new album in eight stops throughout the region.

Ne-Yo initially sparked excitement for Self Explanatory with the banger “You Got The Body,” for which Rolling Stone declared, “Ne-Yo turns up the heat,” while VIBE hailed the ideo as “hypnotic.” Also on the album, the fan favorite single “Stay Down” [feat. Yung Bleu] notably generated 3.6 million Spotify streams and over 3.2 million YouTube views on the accompanying music video.

Ne-Yo first began teasing the project in June with the aforementioned “You Got The Body.” It followed another popular 2021 track, “What If,” which found Ne-Yo recalling a lost love and wondering what would have happened if they hadn’t parted. Ne-Yo recorded “What If” in London with producers Ebenezer and Magnus Klausen. Curtis “Sauce” Wilson produced the vocals. Ne-Yo performed along with a troupe of dancers in the striking black & white video for “What If,” which was made in partnership with Shutterstock.

Buy or stream Self Explanatory.