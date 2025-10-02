Nine Inch Nails Expand Peel It Back Tour

Photo: Didier Messens/Redferns

After already spending a good segment of 2025 on the road, Nine Inch Nails is keeping the music moving with an additional 22 Peel It Back Tour dates for 2026. The new dates will focus on the United States and Canada, beginning in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 5 and ending in Sacramento, California on March 16. Tickets for the added dates go on sale on Wednesday, October 8 at 12 pm local time.

The Peel It Back Tour kicked off in June 2025 with dates across western Europe, Canada, and the United States. The tour is Nine Inch Nails’ first since their relatively limited 2022 tours across the U.S. and U.K. The current tour attracted over 450,000 spectators so far over its initial 42 dates, despite not releasing a traditional Nine Inch Nails album since 2020’s Ghost VI: Locusts.

On the Peel It Back Tour, the band will be joined by fellow musician and collaborator Boys Noize. The band, composed of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, recently worked with Boys Noize on the remix to their 2024 soundtrack album for the film Challengers. The result of that collaboration was Challengers [MIXED], which saw their 1980s electro-pop inspired tracks mixed into a continuous set. In general, Reznor and Ross have turned much of their attention in recent years toward film scoring, producing the scores for films like Bones And All, Queer, and After The Hunt. Most recently, as Nine Inch Nails, Reznor and Ross composed and released the soundtrack to TRON: Ares, which arrived on September 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere, Reznor and Ross are also gearing up for their music festival Future Ruins. The event will also focus on film and TV scoring, and will take place in Los Angeles on November 8. The event will contain three stages, and some performances will feature a live orchestra. Future Ruins also marks the first time Reznor and Ross will perform their score work live.

Shop for Nine Inch Nails’s music on vinyl or CD now.