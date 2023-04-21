Nubya Garcia Pays Homage To Jill Scott And King Jammy On ‘Rude Boy/It’s Love’

Nubya Garcia - Photo: Lionel FLUSIN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Saxophonist and composer Nubya Garcia has released the Amazon Original “Rude Boy/It’s Love,” an inspired mashup of Prince Jammy and Lee “Scratch” Perry’s dub classic “Rude Boy” and “It’s Love,” a deep cut from Jill Scott’s groundbreaking debut album.

Garcia lays a fluid and sinuous saxophone melody over percussive keyboard and drum flourishes that seamlessly blend the two songs into a stirring, intoxicating sonic collage.

“I have been incredibly inspired by the music of both Jill Scott and Prince Jammy (now known as King Jammy) for such a long time. I thought it would be amazing to see how it felt to combine their music and add my own sound to it,” said Garcia. “Think big sound system, feeling the bass in your chest, everyone dancing, your community all out in celebration of each other, living in their truth…those are the energies I wanted to bring to this: upliftment, enjoyment, and a celebration of love from your soul.”

Garcia’s most recent body of work was Source, which was released in August 2020 and led to much acclaim for her incredible sax compositions. Essence described its contents as akin to “experiencing the contrast and colors of living the fast life.” It landed on multiple year end lists including Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, NPR, and Allmusic, while also garnering a prestigious Mercury Prize nomination.

In 2021, she shared a remix album, SOURCE ⧺ WE MOVE, a reimagining of a record that already explored new horizons for jazz itself. To bring this vision to life, she teamed up with other music and jazz innovators including Nala Sinephro, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and Moses Boyd, to name a few.

